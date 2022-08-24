Campus construction continues, new projects proposed for fall

Over the summer, UTA completed a number of construction projects across campus and announced upcoming ones.

Completed projects:

A renovated classroom sits empty Aug. 18 in University Hall. All classrooms in the building have been renovated for students.

University Hall

All classrooms in University Hall have been renovated. Each classroom has new ceilings, flooring, screens, whiteboards, lighting, furniture and teaching equipment, said Jeff Johnson, maintenance operations and special projects director. 

The new desks in these classrooms have power for students to plug in their electronics, Johnson said. 

New furniture sits in a renovated classroom Aug. 18 in Pickard Hall. The hall was built in 1982 under the name Nursing-Math Building.

Pickard Hall

All third-floor math departments and eight College of Nursing and Health Innovation classrooms have undergone the same renovations as University Hall. 

An empty lot waits for further construction Aug. 18 at what was previously Lipscomb Hall. A green space will be built after demolition.

Lipscomb Hall

Lipscomb Hall, built in 1957, was the oldest residence hall at UTA and was previously used to quarantine and self-isolate students exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The building was demolished in March. 

Lipscomb Hall is currently being turned into a green space and is set to be completed by Oct. 1. 

Construction continues Aug. 18 at the School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building. The building is set to open for students and faculty in January 2023. 

Social Work building

The new social work project began in January 2021 and is set to open Jan. 3, 2023, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. There will be Spring classes held in the building starting in January. 

The current social work building operates in a historic building on the north end of campus. 

The new building will span about 150,000 square feet, consisting of four floors housing the School of Social Work, Smart Hospital and health informatics rooms. The building’s total cost reached about $76 million, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. 

Upcoming projects:

Blueprints sit on a desk on Aug.18 in Pickard Hall. Renovations have been done on the whole third floor.

Pickard Hall

Four gender-neutral restrooms will be added to Pickard Hall’s first, second and third floors. The project will start this fall, and Johnson hopes it will be completed by the end of the semester. 

UTA currently has 25 unisex restrooms on campus, including Maverick Stadium, Clay Gould Ballpark, Allan Saxe softball field and one “zen” room located in Ransom Hall. UTA also has five lactation rooms on campus, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. 

Life Sciences Building 

The Life Sciences Building will begin renovations this December. The project will cost about $140 million and is estimated to be a four-year project.

