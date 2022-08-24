Campus construction continues, new projects proposed for fall

Over the summer, UTA completed a number of construction projects across campus and announced upcoming ones.
Completed projects:
University Hall
All classrooms in University Hall have been renovated. Each classroom has new ceilings, flooring, screens, whiteboards, lighting, furniture and teaching equipment, said Jeff Johnson, maintenance operations and special projects director.
The new desks in these classrooms have power for students to plug in their electronics, Johnson said.
Pickard Hall
All third-floor math departments and eight College of Nursing and Health Innovation classrooms have undergone the same renovations as University Hall.
Lipscomb Hall
Lipscomb Hall, built in 1957, was the oldest residence hall at UTA and was previously used to quarantine and self-isolate students exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The building was demolished in March.
Lipscomb Hall is currently being turned into a green space and is set to be completed by Oct. 1.
Social Work building
The new social work project began in January 2021 and is set to open Jan. 3, 2023, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. There will be Spring classes held in the building starting in January.
The current social work building operates in a historic building on the north end of campus.
The new building will span about 150,000 square feet, consisting of four floors housing the School of Social Work, Smart Hospital and health informatics rooms. The building’s total cost reached about $76 million, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Upcoming projects:
Pickard Hall
Four gender-neutral restrooms will be added to Pickard Hall’s first, second and third floors. The project will start this fall, and Johnson hopes it will be completed by the end of the semester.
UTA currently has 25 unisex restrooms on campus, including Maverick Stadium, Clay Gould Ballpark, Allan Saxe softball field and one “zen” room located in Ransom Hall. UTA also has five lactation rooms on campus, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Life Sciences Building
The Life Sciences Building will begin renovations this December. The project will cost about $140 million and is estimated to be a four-year project.
