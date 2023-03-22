Campus confronts parking challenges with digital parking map

UTA is developing a digital map to confront the struggles of finding parking spaces on campus, with implementation expected this August.
The project will come in a mobile-enabled web page form that will be supported for four years. It digitizes the current parking rules for each permit type accessible to those parking on campus, said Sharareh Kermanshachi, associate professor of civil engineering and one of the project’s developers.
“Parking at UTA is always challenging, and new employees, students and visitors have a difficult time understanding where they can park with their permit,” Kermanshachi said in an email.
This semester, parking space is in high demand with the opening of the School of Social Work and the Smart Hospital building, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The website will create a dynamic campuswide map providing real-time parking data based on a person’s arrival time instead of a static, color-coded map, she said. The map also detects current parking occupancy using sensors and utilizes artificial intelligence to predict lot capacity throughout the day.
“UTA currently offers 28 different permit types in three or more durations,” Kermanshachi said. “Each permit type has unique parking rules based on the location and time of day. The map will revolutionize the way parkers understand what options are available to them.”
Kermanshachi partnered with mobility technology company Modii for the project funded by a $500,000 research grant from the North Central Texas Council of Governments, according to a press release.
Modii marketing manager Alina Prioteasa said in an email that the company partnered with UTA to analyze and implement their technology for safer and more efficient campus mobility.
Kermanshachi said she is developing the scope of this project with Greg Hladik, executive director of auxiliary services, and industrial engineering professor Jay Rosenberger. They previously partnered together on the Arlington RAPID project.
Prioteasa said Kermanshachi assists Modii in managing the implementation by conducting focus groups and performing quantitative research on the solutions integrated on campus.
Kermanshachi said the project was discussed in late 2021 through a partnership with the Texas Research Alliance, which connects companies with research partners in universities across the Metroplex.
Prioteasa said a more efficient parking management system will reduce traffic congestion, minimize carbon emissions and promote sustainable transportation options.
“This is a unique research project that bridges the great work faculty researchers do with the practical needs of campus operations and infrastructure,” Kermanshachi said.
