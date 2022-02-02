Campus composter John Darling transforms cycles waste back to the campus

John Darling may not have an official UTA title, but he does make an impact.
Darling spends his days moving throughout the campus collecting food scraps and coffee grounds to build compost piles on West Campus, contributing organic material to flower beds and other landscaping.
“You can call me ‘campus composter’ if you like,” he said.
Darling runs UTA’s compost program himself as the only campus composter. During the week, he would make his rounds from campus kitchens to UTA’s Starbucks for two hours to collect waste.
At UTA’s Environmental Health and Safety Office, Darling knew about the university’s recycling efforts, which excluded kitchen wastes and dead leaves. The lack of recycled leaves and food waste on campus prompted him to volunteer as a composter, he said.
Darling first started transforming food waste into nutritious material to reuse all over campus with only two hoses and a few supplies.
A Solid Waste Disposal grant provided him with various supplies to start the compost program, Darling said.
Originally a volunteer and later a grant worker, Darling eventually became UTA’s unofficial campus composter.
Dining Services upholds a sustainability standard set by their parent company Chartwells Higher Education, which keeps track of the amount of waste produced in the kitchen, said Megan Hein, Dining Services marketing manager.
The kitchen staff is trained to collect food scraps in a designated bin for Darling to pick up every day, Hein said. As a large university, UTA’s actions regarding environmental issues like minimizing waste can influence a greater community.
Before the pandemic, Darling said he converted 46 tons of kitchen waste into compost every year.
For years, he created compost at home. But once the city offered a workshop to become a composter, he began putting it to practice.
“I started to take compost seriously when I learned just what a good thing compost is for the environment and for your garden at home and for institutions,” Darling said.
Any UTA student can play their part by reducing single-use and grocery items that will eventually go to waste, he said. Some students take the extra time to drop off their scraps at the compost site at 500 Summit Ave. for Darling.
“Every little bit counts,” he said. “Every person, in doing a small thing, will add up if enough people do it.”
He spends two hours of his day picking up waste and scraps from UTA kitchens and coffee shops, mixing them with any dark brown, organic materials like leaves from the groundskeepers. This mixture produces the dark brown compost used around campus landscaping and gardens, he said.
The Office of Sustainability and city of Arlington manage a community garden, located on Summit Avenue, that uses the compost to grow fresh produce, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
When children tour the site, Darling compares the process of composting to humans’ needs. The compost requires air, water, carbohydrates and proteins provided by UTA’s campus and Darling’s care.
“We want to keep the planet going in a healthy way as long as we possibly can,” Darling said. “Reusing waste is a great way to do that.”
Morgan Chivers, FabLab librarian and chair of UTA’s sustainability committee, collaborated with Darling to upscale the program, he said. His years of experience allowed him to apply the best composting practices.
Chivers reached out to Connection Café five years ago to collect their waste for vermiculture workshops to teach students to compost with worms.
But he became interested in the compost program due to Darling’s sustained efforts already in place.
As time moves on, UTA needs to think beyond sustainability and toward resilience, he said. What started with Darling can create a system supported by the university.
“This dude is doing this absolutely heroic sisyphean effort of going through and hand picking up all of this food scrap that the campus food vendors generate, which is just absolutely amazing,” Chivers said.
It’s far from glamorous work to shovel kitchen waste to a wheel barrel, but Darling spends his week composting to minimize UTA’s waste, Darling said.
“Things that we put in the landfill are things that we can use to make compost,” he said.
Other institutions around North Texas are impressed with UTA’s compost program but don’t realize it’s done by one man, Chivers said.
People should allow Darling to share his knowledge and encourage others to be more involved in composting efforts, she said.
“That ethos that John embodies so well and so humbly is the real lesson there,” he said.
It’s not saving the world, but composting doesn’t make it worse, Darling said.
Composting shifts campus waste back into use.
“I feel very lucky,” he said. “Not just the fact that I’m in control of it, but the fact that every day it feels like I’m doing something worthwhile.”
@trinhvchristine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.