Campus Compost Center receives repurposed building and new staffing

The university is giving the Campus Compost Center a new office in the form of a repurposed tiny house and a new groundskeeper in steps to streamline the operation’s efficiency.
Nestled on the far west side of campus behind the Environmental Health and Safety Office, the compost center has recycled the university’s scraps for over 15 years. While the workers process composting in the main area, the house will serve as an office space for staffers to conduct research, plan and track the compost.
Self-described “campus composter” John Darling has mainly operated the compost center for 16 years using a shipping container as an office, he said. Last September, Darling was joined by Vanessa Galindo, who entered her role as groundskeeper I.
“I have been wondering what’s going to happen to the program when I do retire,” Darling said. “And for about a month, month and a half, two months now, I’ve gotten an answer, and it’s right here and it’s very encouraging.”
Every weekday, Darling picks up buckets of scraps from restaurants on campus,, ranging from coffee grounds from Starbucks to vegetable husks from Panda Express. Galindo starts her mornings at 6 a.m. by completing her “mini tasks,” such as watering flowers across campus and skimming stray leaves from the fountains then transporting them to the site for composting.
The center then mixes the university’s food scraps and landscaping snips to create the compost. After an approximately eight-week composting process, groundworkers redistribute the materials across campus as dark, brown fertilizer.
In fall 2022, the university relocated the tiny house, which was designed by students in the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs to the center, although plumbing has not been completed yet, said Jeff Johnson, maintenance operations and special projects director.
“Our goal is just to strengthen that team, so they’re more productive,” Johnson said. “They didn’t have an office, they didn’t have restrooms.”
Last October, Johnson previously told The Shorthorn that CAPPA students designed two tiny houses in 2017 for their class. The original plan was to sell them, but the moving cost was too high so the university found on-campus uses for them.
The other remaining tiny house is being repurposed into a campus bike shop, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Darling said that Galindo will be the primary occupant of the compost center’s new office. “My only hope is a place for a coffee pot,” he said.
Galindo is currently studying for her pesticide applicator license, which will allow her to apply pesticides that control weeds across the university’s sidewalks and garden beds, she said. She’ll use the new office for researching new developments in her industry in addition to record-keeping for pesticide application and composting.
The operation hopes to implement better tracking of leaves and sticks brought to the compost center, Galindo said. Recording repurposed food waste is easy, but recording items brought in by trailer loads is something they’re working to improve.
The compost center falls under the Landscaping and Grounds Maintenance of Facilities Management but works hand-in-hand with the Office of Sustainability, Galindo said.
Chief sustainability officer Meghna Tare said the compost center is just one of the programs adding to the university’s efforts to be the most sustainable campus.
While the compost center does not provide enough compost to cover all the university’s landscaping needs, Tare said she thinks having the system in place is the right thing to do for the campus, community and planet.
“Every time I take something, I can say, ‘It didn’t go to the landfill. It did come to us, and it did not go to the landfill,’” Darling said. “That’s a double thing every time.”
