Campus closed Monday for Labor Day holiday

The campus will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day, according to the university’s website.
Classes are canceled in observance of the holiday, and will reconvene Tuesday. If students have questions about coursework they can contact their professors for further instruction.
Students living on and adjacent to campus will still have access to dining options. Certain places will have different hours of operation Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and can be found on the Maverick Dining website.
@marierenea_
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.