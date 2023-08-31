 Skip to main content
Campus closed Monday for Labor Day holiday

Campus closed Monday for Labor Day holiday

The campus will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day, according to the university’s website.

Classes are canceled in observance of the holiday, and will reconvene Tuesday. If students have questions about coursework they can contact their professors for further instruction. 

Students living on and adjacent to campus will still have access to dining options. Certain places will have different hours of operation Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and can be found on the Maverick Dining website

@marierenea_

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu 

