Campus celebrates LGBTQ+ History Month and Pride at UTA

An annual celebration of the university’s diversity of sexual and gender identities, LGBTQ+ History Month and Pride at UTA recognizes that queer people are here and should not be forgotten.
The celebration comes every October and consists of various Pride events on campus, including the UNO OUT & Proud Tournament on Oct. 18 in the Maverick Activities Center and the UTA Drag Show on Oct. 25 in the Rosebud Theatre. This year’s Pride Month is UTA’s first since it received five out of five stars for campus LGBTQ+ Pride earlier this year by Campus Pride Index, a database for LGBTQ+-friendly campuses, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
“This is a way for us to talk about heritage, as well as really just be prideful with everything that we know has happened,” LGBTQ+ Program Coordinator Josh Mackrill said.
Mackrill said UTA Pride events started with the first set of Pride Peers roughly 12 years ago when UTA held its first drag show and other LGBTQ+ events. In 2019, UTA officially turned the weeklong celebration into Pride Month.
“A week isn’t enough,” he said. “It’s important for us to take up space and make sure that students can be recognized throughout the entire month.”
National LGBTQ+ Pride Month takes place in June and was originally introduced as Gay and Lesbian Pride Month by the Bill Clinton administration in 2000 and later recognized as LGBT Pride Month by former President Barack Obama in 2009 and each June throughout his presidency. In June 2021, President Joe Biden declared June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
Current discussions of LGBTQ+ representation in public spaces still surround Arlington. In May, LGBTQ+ supporters and anti-gay activists met at an Arlington City Council meeting to discuss Pride Month in June and the city’s planned events. The city hosted its first Pride event June 11 with over 500 attendees.
Attendees gathered at the Arlington Public Library Advisory Board meeting Oct. 6 to discuss LGBTQ+ displays in libraries, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Psychology junior Rebecca Langston said it makes sense that UTA’s Pride Month is during the school calendar month instead of June.
Until recently, Langston said she hasn’t been involved in campus activities due to COVID-19. She said she is excited about the in-person events and the upcoming Drag Show and that it’s important students know about events like these.
“If more people are aware of it, then I think more people are involved. It would definitely have a bigger impact,” she said. “So getting that out there would be really important and helpful.”
Social work sophomore Logan Johnson said LGBTQ+ representation on campuses is important since many students may come from homes that weren’t fully accepted.
Good representation helps them feel they have a place to be themselves, Johnson said.
“I think it’s really cool that they even have a Pride month,” they said. “I know a lot of college campuses acknowledge Pride Month, but they don’t really do events for it, especially since the official Pride month is in June.”
Langston said UTA should not have a campus that fosters hate. As part of the LGBTQ+ community, she said it’s nice to be acknowledged and validated.
“UTA acknowledging students and putting them at the forefront and creating this month for them, that’s pretty powerful,” she said.
Mackrill said it’s important for UTA’s LGBTQ+ students to see themselves represented and celebrated.
He said the Central Library will open the Rainbow Lounge, a space for queer students to gather and support each other. The lounge creates another space for LGBTQ+ students on campus apart from the LGBTQ+ Program office at Ransom Hall.
“Why not have another space for students, just to be able to feel affirmed in their gender as well as see different materials that are really showcasing who they are?” Mackrill said.
