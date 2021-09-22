Campus Cat Coalition plays hero for campus cat population

The Campus Cat Coalition recently found a cat trapped in metal trellises in the Maverick Parking Garage in early September. The cat experienced second and third degree burns.
A member of the coalition walked by the garage and heard the meowing. They then messaged other members on Discord to get help.
The coalition is a registered student organization that cares for about 100 feral cats living around campus no matter the weather.
The coalition didn’t know how long the cat was trapped. Once they were able to rescue it, the hot metal and concrete had given the cat second and third degree burns on both its paws and skin, said Caroline Carter, biomedical engineering senior and fundraising officer for the coalition.
Coalition members managed to get the cat indoors and gave him unflavored pedialyte to drink as well as put aloe on his paws and wrapped them. The cat is now back with its owner and doing a lot better, said Maria Luisa Cárdenas, French senior and president of the coalition.
During the February freeze, members of the coalition took care of the cats and kept them safe by making sure their drinking water didn’t freeze in the cold.
“We had to get little hand warmers to put under the water to keep it somewhat warm,” Carter said. “We came together and built little shelters out of coolers because they’re insolent.”
Members also took hay and straw and stuffed it into some of the coolers, she said.
When summer rolled around, the group faced issues with heat exhaustion, burns and lack of water for the cats.
The coalition has more people come and give the cats water, but with the concrete being so hot, it’s hard to keep the bowls full. Members of the coalition are refilling bowls constantly, she said.
The coalition makes a feeding schedule every semester based around the availability of the feeders and where on campus the cats frequent. This allows feeders to go to stations every day to give the cats food and water, said Kara Stogsdill, biomedical engineering sophomore and vice president of the coalition.
“It’s still pretty hot and they need water,” Cárdenas said. “If we’re feeling this hot outside, I can’t imagine how they are.”
According to Forever Vets Animal Hospital, the average temperature tolerance for cats is between 99.5 and 102.5 degrees. Anything above that puts them in a chance of suffering from heat stroke, which may be fatal.
Signs of heat stroke in cats include lethargy, panting, sweaty paws, loss of appetite, vomiting and trouble breathing.
“Cats don’t have air conditioning,” Carter said. “Some of them are adapted to it, but the cats who are abandoned here, they are not adapted to it, so they experience heat exhaustion very quickly.”
She recommends students check under their cars before driving off.
“Some of them don’t have a lot of shade, so they try to find alternative shade by hiding really close to buildings, getting close to people, under cars, and that itself can be dangerous because cats get run over very frequently,” Carter said.
The campus cats, especially Microwave the campus “kitty” mascot, are well-known and cared about by students.
“Pretty much every student I’ve talked to about the cats has met Microwave,” university studies sophomore Finn Mikeal said. “Everybody just loves him, he’s just such a sweet little guy.”
After moving into the dorms, Mikeal said he misses his cats at home.
He first met Microwave outside the UTA Planetarium and started visiting him more often, he said.
“Microwave was my little emotional support kitty for finals week for a few final seasons,” he said.
@MarilynSchoneb1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.