Campus Cat Coalition builds more shelters to protect cats during winter weather

The Campus Cat Coalition built cat shelters across UTA on Jan. 25 in preparation for the upcoming winter weather.
The coalition previously had five shelters and added nine more in response to the demand in wake of last year’s winter storm.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Metroplex in February 2021, bringing three to six inches of snow to the area, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Cities across the state experienced power outages. Students on campus dealt with rolling blackouts, poor WiFi and lack of access to food and water.
Caroline Carter, biomedical engineering senior and Campus Cat Coalition treasurer, said the organization was shorthanded when the storm arrived.
She said her team brought some cats indoors for about two weeks while providing outdoor cats with fresh food and water every day to the winter shelters at The Green at College Park. However, they were only able to bring in the friendlier cats indoors. The team also handed out hand warmer packets and placed them where the cats lived.
The organization put out flyers and public service announcements asking students to check inside and underneath their cars, as the felines tend to hide there to stay warm, Carter said.
She said that cats also would hide in sewage systems and the underground tunnels on campus.
Angelina Rivera, management and marketing junior and Campus Cat Coalition vice president, said she stayed at home when the winter storm blew through campus so she couldn’t contribute as much as she wanted to.
“It’s just an instance of you get[ting] worried,” Rivera said. “You want to make sure that everything is OK.”
She checked the organization's Discord server every day and heard that Microwave, the coalition’s mascot, was brought in by two students living in Arlington Hall.
Rivera said it was a mutual decision within the organization to build more shelters since the cat population was increasing, and they only had five shelters at the time.
Brandon Isom, aerospace engineering sophomore and Campus Cat Coalition head of fundraising, said one member found the idea online and pulled a plastic bin out of their closet to suggest building a shelter for Microwave.
The shelters are constructed by cutting a cat-sized hole on the side of the bin, lining the inside with styrofoam and laying down a bed of straw for bedding, Isom said.
“The materials used for the construction of these shelters all provide insulation, bedding and protection against the cold winds,” Isom said.
Because of last year’s freeze, the design of these shelters were slightly altered. He said most cat shelters just line the tub with styrofoam for insulation. The coalition decided to add a layer of straw between the styrofoam and the tub for extra insulation.
Isom said that most of the bins and other resources used to build these shelters were donations from students, and the project only cost $50.
Rivera said the coalition had to pay for styrofoam insulation and blades for construction of the shelters.
“We just want to do better every year and make more or do more,” she said. “So that way, when we’re expanding our size of shelters and stations, there is something the cat can use in those areas.”
