The Metroplex can expect dry conditions this week with temperatures in the 70s.
“We’re gonna stay under plenty of sunshine every day of the week,” said Patricia Sanchez, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Temperatures will start from the low 70s at the beginning of the week and warm to mid and upper 70s by the end, Sanchez said.
Sanchez added that the weather should be calm and quiet, providing a perfect opportunity to go outside.
