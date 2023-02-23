C3 honors Black History Month with speakers, music, games

The community of the College of Nursing and Health Innovation gathered Thursday to celebrate Black History Month through conversations, games, lunch and music in an event hosted by C3.
C3, standing for Conversation, Culture and Community, is a peer collective powered by faculty from the Office of Enrollment and Student Success Services, said Charles Johnson, director of OESS in CONHI. They facilitate knowledge and open-mindedness for other cultures by creating environments of belonging and empowerment, while celebrating uniqueness and similarities between people groups, Johnson said.
This was C3’s second event, with their first one celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, and they are planning on hosting a third event in the summer. The program strives to create a safe space to embrace cultures and share experiences through stories, food and music, he said.
“We wanted to take a stab at that and not just be this cookie cutter inclusion and diversity initiative,” Johnson said. “We wanted to do it where we could involve everybody and learn from each other.”
Kyrah Brown, assistant professor of public health for the Department of Kinesiology, was the guest speaker for the event. She shared her familial and cultural upbringing as well as how she uses her culture for liberation.
“My parents actually instilled a lot of value in us knowing our history,” Brown said in her speech. “Really embedding within us to be proud of who we were and where we come from.”
Brown also runs the Maternal and Child Health Equity Lab in the Department of Kinesiology. While giving her presentation, she said her family lost her brother to a stillbirth and explained how her family navigated through it, as well as how that is a part of her reasoning for being in maternal health.
“Our culture also kind of played into that, we still celebrate him,” Brown said in her speech. “[He is] very much still a part of our family.”
In her closing statements, Brown opened the floor to comments about what people’s upbringing looks like, and how that helps them navigate life.
Courtney Jackson, advisor III in CONHI, gave her thoughts on the subject. She spoke about growing up as one of the lightest people of color in her community and how people’s taunting affected her. She said she felt unsure about her opportunities due to her appearance.
“Growing up in Alabama too, that was hard because I couldn’t be Black enough. I didn’t look Black enough,” Jackson said.
Brown said she hopes attendants will be able to reflect on themselves and be able to apply what they’ve learned to their own lives. She encourages others to have these cultural conversations with other peers, despite their histories. By not connecting, people miss out on what they could learn, she said.
“Sometimes the narrative around Black History Month is around the oppression and all of the negative things that have happened,” Brown said in her speech. “But there is Black joy in Black History Month.”
