Though it lost much of its popularity from the early 20th century, burlesque has reached a new era — and despite some lingering stigma, it still captures the attention of many Americans.
Rosa Collins, Arlington Music Hall’s sole burlesque producer, has experienced difficulties in putting together performances.
In a risky business where performers face injuries or exploitation, and where larger shows aren’t guaranteed a profit, Collins managed to put on an all-headliner show. In early September, over 420 people came to see the show in Arlington Music Hall after more than a year of waiting caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its early days during the late 19th century, burlesque shows were a form of comedic parody theatre that featured sketches, acrobats, magicians, musicians and performances of wrestling matches or exotic dancers.
The show then took inspiration from the belly dancing of Little Egypt at the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago in 1893 and added the striptease element.
Burlesque’s popularity reached its height in the early 20th century but declined with censorship policies and the competition of movies, which emerged at the end of the 19th century.
Collins’ show was originally scheduled for March 14, 2020. At the time, Texas had less than 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
But on the morning of the show, Cary Moon, owner of Arlington Music Hall and Fort Worth city council member, called to let Collins know of a nearby coronavirus case and that they had to postpone the show.
“We tried so hard to make it work,” Collins said. “And when we finally knew it wasn’t, I took a deep breath, maybe cried a little, ended up going on vacation out of town for three days just to get away from the area.”
It broke her heart, she said. But it was understandable. She didn’t want to put any of her patrons, performers or Music Hall staff in harm’s way.
Five days after the show’s original date, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that limited gatherings to 10 people.
After COVID-19 hit, performers did some smaller shows in bars, but there weren’t as many productions as before, said Anthony Bazan, a burlesque producer in the Metroplex.
Collins tried several times to put her show back on during the pandemic. She felt it was her duty to bring the performance back for those who initially purchased the tickets in March.
“I knew that I could make it work,” she said. “I knew that we could put the show back on the stage and that it was going to be amazing.”
But she didn’t have much success.
When she had her new show date this month, some performers had health issues that restricted them, while others did not have time to perform during the Labor Day weekend.
“You pick up the phone or you send a message out,” Collins said. “And you find the other performers that are ready to perform, and you just get to work.”
She replaced about 80% of her cast. The stage was set for Sept. 4.
A hostess opened the show and set the mood to prepare the guests for the night.
The show included pole and aerial acts in addition to old-school burlesque performances, said Dallas resident Lauran Swearington, who attended the show. She recalled the energy that came when performers engaged the audience.
Performers did acts while donning fans and feather boas. One performer stood on a rotating stand for her performance, Swearington said. Lily Liqueur, a favorite performer of Swearington, closed the show.
“She’s just a wonderful performer, and she engages with the audience,” Swearington said. “You can see her smile from rows and rows back.”
Based on ticket sales, Collins believes there’s plenty of interest in burlesque that is not normally seen in Arlington, she said.
“I used to spend so much of my energy going somewhere else to advertise when I realized the people here in Arlington are ready,” she said. “And they want this.”
Her next show will be at the Arlington Music Hall on April 9, 2022.
@erickreports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.