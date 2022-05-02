Burglary, trespassing and possession of controlled substance in this week's crime log

This is a wrap-up of crimes reported from April 20 to 27.
Criminal trespass and fail to ID
On April 27, officers made contact with an unaffiliated male in the University Center after hours, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
He was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail, McCord said.
Criminal trespass is a class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to a year in jail or both.
Failure to identify as a fugitive is a class B misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Displaying fictitious license plate
On April 25, officers identified a vehicle with a fictitious temporary license plate, McCord said.
Displaying a fictitious license plate is a class B misdemeanor.
Possession of controlled substance penalty group two
On April 24, officers made contact with a male student who admitted to smoking THC through a vape pen, McCord said.
Possession of substance under penalty group two is a state jail felony is under one gram, punishable by confinement in a state jail for no more than two years and no less than 180 days and a fine not exceeding $10,000.
Criminal trespass
On April 24, a female student reported concerning behavior from her ex-boyfriend, McCord said.
Criminal trespass is a class A misdemeanor.
Disorderly conduct - fighting in public
On April 21, officers responded to a delayed report of a fight between two students and an unidentified male, McCord said.
Disorderly conduct is a class C misdemeanor, publishable with a fine not exceeding $500.
On April 21, a male student reported the theft of two backpacks from a locker at the Maverick Activities Center, McCord said.
Theft of property valued at less than $100 is a class C misdemeanor.
Burglary of a habitation
On April 20, a male student reported the theft of $800 and a watch from his room, McCord said.
Burglary of a habitation is a second-degree felony punished by imprisonment for no less than two years and no more than 20 years and a possible fine of up to $10,000.
@trinhvchristine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.