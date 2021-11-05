Burglary, offensive physical contact reported in last week’s crime log

This is a crime wrapup from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26.
Burglary of vehicle and criminal mischief
A student reported his vehicle burglarized on Oct. 26. A backpack containing personal items, an iPad and a laptop was stolen, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
Burglary of a vehicle is considered a class A misdemeanor for a first offense and is punishable by a fine of up to $4,000, up to a year of jail time or both, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Criminal mischief that causes a financial loss of between $100 and $750 is a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, up to 180 days of jail time or both.
Offensive or provocative physical contact
From Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, several female students reported being touched by an unidentified male, McCord said.
The male, who was the subject of a campus-wide MavAlert on Oct. 22, has been identified and issued citations for the offenses, McCord said. He was also issued a criminal trespass warning for the campus.
Offensive or provocative physical contact is considered a class A misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $4,000, up to a year of jail time or both.
Possession of controlled substance
On Oct. 22, officers made contact with an unaffiliated male who was riding a stolen bicycle. They found him to be in possession of methamphetamine and arrested him, McCord said. He was then transported to the Arlington Police Department jail.
Possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine is a state jail felony and punishable by jail time of no less than 180 days and no more than two years. In addition to jail time, violators may also be fined up to $10,000.
Theft
The man found in possession of the methamphetamine was also reported in the crime log for the stolen bike, McCord said.
A staff member reported the theft of two chairs from West Hall on Oct. 22, and another staff member reported the theft of a sign from the Physical Education building on Oct. 21.
Theft of property valued from $100 to $750 is a class B misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, up to 180 days of jail time or both.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle
A student reported damage to the driver’s side of his car on Oct. 21, McCord said. Another student reported damage to his car door on Oct. 20.
Violations of the duty occur when a driver hits an unattended vehicle and the neglects to find the owner or leave a note with the driver’s identifying information.
If the damage caused to all vehicles involved is less than $200, the violation is a class C misdemeanor and punished by a fine of up to $500.
If the damage is more than $200, it is a class B misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, up to 180 days of jail time or both.
Possession of marijuana and paraphernalia
An officer stopped a vehicle Oct. 22 for a traffic violation on South Oak Street, McCord said. The driver, a student, was found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
Possession of less than two ounces of marijuana is a class B misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, up to 180 days of jail time or both.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is a class C misdemeanor and punished by a fine of up to $500.
Assault which causes bodily injury
A female unaffiliated with UTA reported being assaulted during an argument by her ex-boyfriend, a UTA student. He was arrested and taken to the Arlington Police Department jail, McCord said.
Assault that causes injury to a relationship partner is a third-degree felony and punished by imprisonment for no more than 10 and no less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, violators may be fined up to $10,000.
