This is a crime wrapup from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15.
Offensive/Provocative physical contact against family member
UTA police officers made contact with a female student Nov. 12 near 700 W. Mitchell St. being pushed by her friend, an unaffiliated male, during an argument, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
The case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Offensive or provocative physical contact is a class C misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine of up to $500.
Burglary of a habitation
Three male students reported a burglary of their apartment Nov. 13 at Arbor Oaks apartments. Items taken were an Apple MacBook Pro, a Fossil Watch and approximately $1,800 in cash, McCord said.
The case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Burglary of a habitation is a second degree felony. A second degree felony is punishable by a jail term between two and 20 years and possibly a fine of up to $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
DWI and open alcohol container
UTA police officers made contact with a vehicle in the roadway containing two unaffiliated males asleep Nov. 14 near Lipscomb Hall, McCord said.
The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated and transported to the Arlington Police Department jail without incident, McCord said.
Driving while intoxicated is a class B misdemeanor and is punishable by a jail term of up to 180 days, a fine of up to $2,000 or both, according to the Texas Penal Code.
An open alcohol container is class B misdemeanor and is punishable by confinement for a minimum of six days, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Threat to publish intimate visual material
A male student reported being threatened with the release of compromising pictures if he did not provide payment Sunday. He recently met the individual making the threat on social media, McCord said.
The case is listed as suspended, according to the UTA crime log.
According to the Texas Penal Code, threat to publish intimate visual materials or unlawful disclosure is a state jail felony. A state jail felony is punishable by a jail term between 180 days and two years, a fine not to exceed $10,000 or both.
