In partnership with the Housing Channel, a nonprofit organization, the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs’ Community Design Build Lab’s latest project demonstrates methods that combat sustainable housing challenges.
The goal is to build four tiny houses with identical floor plans but meeting different certification standards, architecture assistant professor Charles MacBride said.
One will be a control group meeting Arlington code requirements; the next will be an Energy Star building, a system run by the Department of Energy; the third will be Net Zero Ready, which means the house is constructed with solar panels and the final will meet Phius’ passive house certification that goes beyond net-zero emissions.
The project focuses on sustainable ways of building houses to reduce electricity cost, architecture senior Jesus Rosas said.
Students began mock-ups April 15 for three section models, each with different strategies to achieve passive house certification, said Brad McCorkle, architecture adjunct assistant professor.
To achieve passive house certification, the unit needs to meet net-zero, be airtight, control the heat gain from sunlight, contain high-quality windows and doors to help with airtightness, have continuous insulation wrapped around the roof and walls, MacBride said. It also maintains an energy recovery ventilation system that continuously circulates fresh air into the building.
The control and Energy Star house certifications are easily met with typical construction methods, he said.
Building to net zero, which refers to balancing energy use with energy generated, while uncommon, is easily achievable through solar panels, especially in certain parts of the country, he said.
“In the Northeast and the Northwest, doing net-zero is something that can, and probably should be, done now with all buildings,” MacBride said.
Outside of the obvious environmental benefits, passive housing offers clients a low maintenance space with increased air quality and a fraction of typical energy costs, he said.
To tackle this objective, students focused their models to meet the passive house threshold.
The section models will differ in their wall and roofing systems, McCorkle said. One is traditional construction with spray foam insulated walls and a deep raftered roof to accommodate additional insulation.
Rosas said the traditionally insulated model will also be equipped with Energy Star appliances.
Another model will build the walls and roof with structural insulated panels, a rigid foam sandwiched between two layers of oriented strand board, an engineered material similar to plywood, McCorkle said.
The third model will have deep rafters similar to the first but with mineral wool insulation on both the exterior and interior walls, he said.
Each unit’s strategy meets the qualifications for passive housing on paper, McCorkle said.
The model review is on May 3, he said. The units will then undergo computer modeling this summer before submitting for passive certification, after which one or more strategies will be applied to the full-scale tiny homes.
Construction for the tiny homes is planned for spring 2023, pending lot zoning, city approval and permit acquisition, he said.
The Housing Channel will then own and lease the property, but UTA will have access to energy usage data in real time over the internet and will monitor it over the years, McCorkle said.
That data can then be used to inform future build lab projects, educate different municipalities and influence future construction designs in the community, he said.
A passive house’s ability to manage heat loss makes a crucial difference in critical situations.
For example, MacBride’s colleague, who lived in a passive home, maintained an indoor temperature of 54 degrees while his neighbors chilled into the 30s during the freeze in February 2021.
Also, with the addition of solar panels, utility companies view passive homes as micro-generating stations offering residents the chance to be self-sufficient and off-the-grid, he said.
“At some point in the future, it’s gonna be very commonplace for every building to have its own generation capacity,” MacBride said. “This is especially true as more and more things are electrified.”
McCorkle said it will be interesting to see how this project influences builders long-term.
“If you really think about it, if one house is built [sustainably], and you have a multitude of houses now, then you have a whole community that is saving and reducing their footprint,” Rosas said. “Which I think is a powerful thing, because you start with one, and you have a huge impact.”
