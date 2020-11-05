Breaking down the role of the Electoral College

The Electoral College is a system designed to give each state the ability to have input on who the next U.S. president will be, said Brent Boyea, political science associate professor.
Each state is given a certain amount of electoral votes equal to its number of Senators and members of the House of Representatives, Boyea said. Consisting of 538 electors, a majority of 270 electoral votes is required to elect a president.
During the spring and summer months before a presidential election, political parties in each state nominate their electors who are loyal or consistent party members. Parties rely on electors to cast votes for the party’s presidential nominee, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
When citizens vote for a presidential candidate, votes are actually counted toward the chosen party’s preferred electors.
Since President Donald Trump won the most votes in Texas, 38 electoral voters nominated by the state Republican Party will be selected to cast a ballot. Since Joe Biden has the popular vote in California, 55 electoral voters nominated by the state Democratic Party will be selected to cast a ballot.
Small states such as Vermont contain three electoral votes and to be the victor, there must be a simple majority won, he said.
The deadline for resolving election disputes is Dec. 8 as all state recounts and court contests over election results must be completed. Electors then meet Dec. 14 in each state to cast his or her own ballots for president and vice president.
The electors’ ballots from all states must be received Dec. 23 by the president of the Senate, but there’s no penalty for missing the deadline. The U.S. Congress meets in joint session Jan. 6 to count the electoral ballot votes before the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration.
The Electoral College is a vote-counting system dating back to the U.S.Constitution’s ratification in 1788, political science professor Thomas Marshall said.
“I always liken it to a poker game, where different players have a certain number of poker chips,” Marshall said.
There are many issues with the Electoral College, he said. Most current democracies only count the popular vote in presidential elections without a system like the Electoral College.
It is rare in history when the Electoral College plays a part in the election, like in 2016 when Trump received 2.9 million votes less than Hillary Cliniton in the popular vote, Marshall said. Trump won the election with 304 electoral votes compared to Hillary who received 227.
Changing the Electoral College system would be difficult now compared to before 2000, Boyea said. The country’s government is closely divided, where Republicans are evenly matched with Democrats and independents are split.
It would take at least 38 states to agree with changing the Electoral College, and it's hard to see states agreeing to alter it, Boyea said.
“It’s in [the states’] interest to have Electoral College the way it is,” he said.
Graduate student Anna Puente said the way the Electoral College works isn’t an issue the average American thinks about until an election begins.
The possibility remains that Trump may still win the presidency through the Electoral College vote even if Biden wins the popular vote, Puente said.
The Supreme Court unanimously ruled July 6 that states have the power to require presidential electors to vote for their party’s candidate for president, according to The Brookings Institution.
The decision, termed as “faithless electors,” allows states to pass laws requiring presidential electors to cast their votes in a manner that faithfully reflects their commitment to vote for the person they promised to choose when they were nominated.
In 2016, two Texas electors didn’t cast their vote for Trump, despite his victory in the state. There were seven faithless electors in total.
The concept is that electors in certain states technically don’t have to vote the same as citizens of that state vote, Puente said. That’s a bad idea for electors as they may face fines and or replacement as backlash for going against their constituents.
Three states — California, New Mexico and South Carolina — impose a penalty such as a fine and/or criminal charges but still cast a faithless vote. Oklahoma and North Carolina impose a penalty and cancel the vote, according to FairVote.
“It’s gonna be one of the closest elections in American history, at least in terms of electoral college,” Boyea said.
