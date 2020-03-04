Breaking down the potential sales tax increase coming to voters in May

Arlington residents will soon vote for or against a potential sales tax increase in the city.

If voted for in the May 2 special election, the current 8.0% rate would increase to 8.25%.

Early voting for the election begins April 20 and runs until April 28.

In preparation for the election, a breakdown can be found below of what the potential increase could be used for and who would oversee the funds.

Current rate breakdown

The current sales tax rate is allocated so that 6.25% goes to the state, with 1.75% staying in Arlington for various items.

The amount staying in the city is broken down as 1.0% going to the general fund, 0.50% to sports and community venues and 0.25% for street maintenance.

If voted on in May, the last 0.25% would be for economic development.

Various cities around Arlington have 8.25% sales tax rates, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Mansfield and Grand Prairie.

Dallas allocates 1.0% to its general fund and 1.0% to its Dallas Area Rapid Transit agency. Fort Worth allocates 1.0% to its general fund, 0.5% to its crime district and 0.5% to its Trinity Metro transit agency.

Mansfield allocates 1.0% to its general fund, 0.5% to its economic development corporation and 0.5% to its park facility development corporation. Grand Prairie allocates 1.0% to its general fund, 0.25% to parks, 0.25% to streets, 0.25% to its crime district and 0.25% to The Epic, its recreational center.

If approved in May

The potential 0.25% increase would fund the city’s Economic Development Corporation, city manager Trey Yelverton said. Created in 2015, the board has never met because of a lack of funding to support it.

The seven-member board would be responsible for making recommendations on various projects and investments in the city. The city council would have oversight over the board and have to give final approval for any recommended projects, he said.

Currently, the board has members, but Yelverton thinks the board would be reassembled with new members if approved. He also thinks that one of the first things the board might do is look at the current economic development strategy and see if it needs to be updated or not. The last time the strategy was updated was in 2014, he said.

Only projects authorized under Chapter 505 of the Texas Local Government Code are available for the board to recommend, Yelverton said.

Projects related to recreational or community facilities, affordable housing, water supply facilities and business enterprises are all authorized under the chapter, according to the chapter code document.

Yelverton said there would be a public hearing on any proposed investments or recommendations. If the recommendation then went on to the city council for consideration, there would be an additional public hearing.

Impact and start date if approved

If approved, the 8.25% sales tax rate would begin Oct. 1, when the fiscal year starts, according to a previous Shorthorn article.

In a scenario where the average consumer purchases about $500 taxable goods per month, an 8.0% sales tax rate translates to $40 in tax, according to a previous Shorthorn article.

With the same scenario, a 8.25% rate translates to $41.25 in tax. The $1.25 increase adds up to $15 paid in additional taxes over a year.

Arlington is about 99 square miles, and the area has been largely built out, unlike Mansfield, Frisco and Allen, where land is abundant, Yelverton said.

“They don’t have to worry about any of those paths of resistance,” he said. “The development goes where the path of least resistance is.”

Yelverton said the goal now is to invest in the various active areas in the city, such as downtown, around UTA, the entertainment district and the airport.

“We have to renew and recommit and build strength in those areas,” he said.

The hope is eventually some of the money will be put back into neighborhoods as well, to lift them up and give proper amenities, Yelverton said.

@bjgarcia27

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu