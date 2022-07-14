Brazos Park brings in turf grass

Brazos Park is undergoing landscaping renovations this summer with the replacement of natural grass with turf material.
The park’s entire surface will be replaced, and the turf allows the area to be used back-to-back without worries about upkeep, said David Albart, University Center operations director.
Facilities Management initiated the project for general upkeep purposes because maintaining the park’s aesthetics became difficult, Albart said.
The project, which began a few weeks ago, is scheduled to be completed Aug. 15, said Jeff Johnson, maintenance operations and special projects director.
Heavy usage of the park for various events and activities killed the grass, Johnson said.
“We just haven't been able to maintain the grass to the level that we had wanted to,” he said. “I mean, [natural grass] just can't handle the wear and tear of that volume the park is being used.”
Weather conditions were a separate maintenance issue, as rain showers made the area swampy and prevented the park from hosting events, Albart said.
The Student Centers operations approve of the installation, as the consistency of events held will improve.
Synthetic turf will remain green all year and retain a cooler temperature, Johnson said. The renovated lawn will reduce ongoing maintenance costs.
Additionally, new furniture and possibly flowers will be incorporated into the park.
Physics sophomore Kylee Warton said the park is one of her favorite places to study and hang out.
“I love to just go out there and sit on picnic tables and bring a blanket out there, sit on the grass sometimes,” Warton said.
The grass’s maintenance and the park’s large, open area are what appeals to Warton, and she plans to make use of the park following its completion.
