Bowery Farming to provide protected produce to city

Bowery Farming is the largest vertical farming company in the U.S., and it will settle in Arlington with its first Texas facility to meet growing consumer demand for protected produce, according to a city of Arlington press release.
Protected produce are crops that are grown in an indoor facility. Bowery Farming turns industrial spaces into smart indoor farms where crops are stacked vertically to maximize space and recycle water.
Bowery plans to power its Arlington farm with 100% renewable energy. The farm will serve 16 million people within a 200-mile radius and is expected to open in 2023 on South Cooper Street, north of West Harris Road.
Raul Gonzalez, City Council District 2 representative, said he’s honored to be growing food in a way that will help the environment. Having Arlington selected as a place to receive the farm shows the city has a lot to offer and is being innovative in conserving its resources.
Gonzalez said he believes in renewable energy and knows having fresh produce for local grocery stores and restaurants can be rewarding.
The farm will conserve water with a state-of-the-art transpiration system that reuses water.
Gonzalez said other benefits come from having the farm, such as more jobs and keeping property taxes low using renewable energy. Low property tax means the city can provide high-quality services like parks and libraries.
The new building and its equipment are taxed, providing revenue for the city to avoid raising the tax rate, said Bruce Payne, Arlington’s economic development director.
The farm is another innovative business that can bring good-paying jobs and help people learn about the technology in indoor farming, Payne said.
Bringing in new businesses, employees and revenue causes the cost of services to decrease for individual homeowners, he said.
“Having people with strong employment opportunities and existing jobs is a very big deal,” Payne said.
Bowery Farming was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York City with a mission to normalize access to high-quality, safe and sustainable produce.
The company secured a $150 million-credit facility led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, a leading global investment firm, according to a Bowery Farming press release. The independent third-party funding will accelerate Bowery’s network expansion of smart indoor farms outside the East Coast.
The company announced the construction of two new farms in January: One is in Arlington, and the other is in Locust Grove, Georgia.
“The addition of Bowery’s Arlington farm to our network is a critical next chapter in our growth,” said Irving Fain, Bowery Farming founder and CEO, in a press release. “It will expand our reach and ability to be a reliable and sustainable source of local produce for more communities. We’re leading the next generation of agriculture, and this new location further accelerates our momentum.”
Payne said the farm’s ability to grow as much as 1.5 million pounds of produce while recycling water is interesting. Its method seems to be the future of farming.
“Its efficiency is the marvel of how much they’re able to produce inside of this building,” he said.
Despite its large size, the building leaves a small footprint compared to acreage farms producing the same amount of product, he said.
For Gonzalez, being renewable ensures resources are saved for future generations.
Healthier foods with fewer chemicals are going to benefit the future, he said.
Having the farm in Arlington is a step closer to a more efficient and energy-saving lifestyle, Gonzalez said.
@lillianjuarez_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.