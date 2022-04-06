UTA’s new Blaze Forward program will make free tuition a reality for many students, and Francisco Calvache-Sosa, political science sophomore at Dallas College, is hopeful that he’ll receive the financial assistance.
Calvache-Sosa said he was considering other universities, comparing prices and financial aid awards, until the Blaze Forward program was introduced.
UTA announced the Blaze Forward program in March to fully cover tuition and mandatory fees for full-time undergraduate students who are Texas residents and have a family income of $85,000 or less, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Eligible students will automatically be considered and notified, according to a universitywide email. The program will begin in the fall 2022 semester, and UTA anticipates over 4,000 will qualify for the program in the coming year.
“For some months, I have been thinking, ‘How will I pay for university?’ So this comes like a gift,” Calvache-Sosa said. “No more worries about big amounts of student debt.”
Calvache-Sosa said he went to community college for a cheaper education, but increasing affordability will make universities more attractive to lower-income students.
They will be able to skip community college and directly enroll in a university, he said.
Incoming freshman Kayli Nauls said UTA was already her first choice before the program was announced. Coming from a single-parent household, free tuition will take a load off her mom, she said.
“Now, my mom won’t have to worry about paying for my tuition,” Nauls said. “She’s been doing overtime at work. Just working, working. Just to help save up for my tuition. Now, all of that tuition money that she has saved up can go toward other things.”
Public health junior Andrea Enis said she thinks the program is a great idea and will allow students who can only afford part-time schooling to go full-time and graduate faster.
This semester, Enis is taking three classes. If she qualifies for the Blaze Forward program, she will be able to return to being a full-time student.
Funding for Blaze Forward comes in part from the UT System’s recent $300 million Promise Plus endowment to address student financial needs at all University of Texas schools.
Of the $15 million expected to be distributed in the first year from the endowment, UTA will receive $2.3 million annually.
In recent years, other UT schools expanded similar tuition-coverage programs, such as UT Austin’s Texas Advance Commitment, which expanded in 2020 after the UT System Board of Regents provided a $160 million endowment to the university, according to a UT-Austin press release.
The Texas Advance Commitment provides free tuition for in-state students from families earning up to $65,000 and tuition support for households making between $65,000 and $125,000.
UT Rio Grande Valley’s Tuition Advantage program launched in 2020 and currently covers tuition and fees for students from families with incomes of $95,000 or less. With help from the Promise Plus endowment, the program will extend its eligibility threshold to families with incomes of up to $125,000 in fall 2022, according to a UT Rio Grande Valley press release.
Enis said students will be more incentivized to transfer to UTA because of the tuition assistance.
“Everyone will go, ‘Oh, dude, they’re offering free tuition. Why would I be paying $15,000 when I can just go to UTA for free for two years?’” she said.
Nauls believes more affordable tuition is a good thing, but some education funds might go to waste when students go to school only to drop out after a few courses.
All public schools should be free, and it’s better for society to have an educated population, Calvache-Sosa said.
“Education is really important,” he said. “In some way or another, all the people are going to benefit from it.”
