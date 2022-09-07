Blaze Forward program distributes funds to students for fall 2022 semester

Over five months after UTA introduced its new tuition-assistance program, Blaze Forward, the aid is finally reaching the pockets of its first receiving students.
In March, the university announced the program will fully cover tuition and mandatory fees for full-time undergraduate students who have a family income of $85,000 or less and are Texas residents, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
This semester marks the first implementation of the program.
UTA anticipated around 4,000 students would qualify for the aid, and it’s on track to meet this goal, said Karen Krause, executive director of Financial Aid, Scholarships and Veterans Benefits Processing.
Business management freshman Dahlia Shaw said she always wanted to go to UTA, but before the launch of the Blaze Forward program, she was having a difficult time finding financial aid.
“The thought of not being able to do that just because money was an issue kind of stumped me and made me feel like I shouldn’t go anymore,” Shaw said. “I didn’t want that to be the case.”
After a few grants and UTA’s academic scholarship, Blaze Forward
covers the rest of Shaw’s tuition fees, and she now has a full ride for the fall 2022 semester.
“I applied to so many scholarships and didn’t get any of them,” she said. “So when I found out that this was a program that I was actually eligible for and I had done all the steps and everything, I was really thankful about it.”
As someone prone to worrying, Shaw said a program like this puts her at ease, and she thinks the tuition aid should remain an option for students in similar positions.
“[It] gives us a sense of comfort that we have something to lean on for a little bit until we figure things out,” she said.
Philosophy sophomore Kelly Phan said she automatically received $500 of aid this semester from Blaze Forward, which covered her remaining tuition fees and left a bit for textbooks.
Before the aid, paying for college had been a huge concern, Phan said.
“This year, I thought I would have to scrape by, and then next year I would have to basically lose my scholarship and take [fewer] credits to get a job because it wouldn’t be able to cover all my tuition,” she said.
The program was a little confusing and didn’t provide much detailed information, Phan said. She said she wishes there was more description of how the program works and how much aid one can expect to receive.
Blaze Forward is not the only aid option available for students, Krause said. They could consider federal and state grants, UTA-specific grants and scholarships.
Students should pay attention to their “to-do” list in MyMav to make sure they send any documents needed to receive aid packages, she said.
“Our university is committed to access and to serving as an engine of social mobility for the region,” said former interim President Teik Lim in a campuswide email in March. “That commitment extends to addressing financial concerns that prevent disadvantaged members of our community from considering college.”
