UTA Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Innovation and Blackstone LaunchPad are taking applications for the Blackstone LaunchPad Ideas Competition until Friday.
The competition is designed to provide students with early-stage ideas to compete for cash prizes, said LaunchPad campus director Xori Brown in an email. The competition is looking for ideas that would solve problems at school, home or in the community.
Some past ideas presented include: an artificial intelligence system that reads medical records to detect diseases, a sustainable fashion brand focusing on cultivating Peruvian exploration and a vending machine that distributes produce and products to people in need.
The ideas students pitch must fall under one of the following categories: social and climate impact, health and life science, consumer products and services and general, Brown said.
She said there are two rounds in the competition: the campus round and the network round. The winners of the campus round will receive $1,000 and four finalists from each campus will move forward to the network round competing for $10,000 in additional prize money.
Participants must visit StartupTree or reach out to Brown via xoriunstance.brown@uta.edu to enter the competition, according to a competition poster.
@TaylorAC13
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.