Blackmailing scam, stalking and credit card abuse in this crime wrapup

This is a crime wrapup from March 25 to April 1.
Stalking
On March 25, a male student reported a harassing contact from a family member on the 900 block of UTA Boulevard, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
The case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Stalking is a third degree felony, according to the Texas Penal Code. A third-degree felony is punishable by a fine not to exceed $10,000, a jail sentence from two to 10 years or both.
Publish/threat to publish intimate visual material
On March 26, at the 900 block of UTA Boulevard, a male student was contacted through social media by a scammer. The scammer obtained a compromising video of the student and threatened to release it unless the student paid $1,500. The student did not pay and contacted UTA Police, McCord said.
This case is currently active.
Publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material is a state jail felony. Violators may face a fine not to exceed $10,000, a jail sentence between 180 days and two years or both.
Credit card abuse
On March 29 at the 500 block of West Third Street, a female staff member reported an attempted fraudulent charge on her university purchasing card. There was no financial loss for the university, McCord said.
Credit card abuse is a state jail felony. Violators may face a fine not to exceed $10,000, a jail sentence between 180 days and two years or both.
@WolfIsaly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.