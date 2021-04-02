Blackmailing scam, stalking and credit card abuse in this crime wrapup
This is a crime wrapup from March 25 to April 1.

Stalking

On March 25, a male student reported a harassing contact from a family member on the 900 block of UTA Boulevard, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email. 

The case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.

Stalking is a third degree felony, according to the Texas Penal Code. A third-degree felony is punishable by a fine not to exceed $10,000, a jail sentence from two to 10 years or both.

Publish/threat to publish intimate visual material

On March 26, at the 900 block of UTA Boulevard, a male student was contacted through social media by a scammer. The scammer obtained a compromising video of the student and threatened to release it unless the student paid $1,500. The student did not pay and contacted UTA Police, McCord said.

This case is currently active.

Publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material is a state jail felony. Violators may face a fine not to exceed $10,000, a jail sentence between 180 days and two years or both. 

Credit card abuse

On March 29 at the 500 block of West Third Street, a female staff member reported an attempted fraudulent charge on her university purchasing card. There was no financial loss for the university, McCord said.

Credit card abuse is a state jail felony. Violators may face a fine not to exceed $10,000, a jail sentence between 180 days and two years or both. 

