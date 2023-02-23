Black Student Association to hold annual gala in celebration of UTA's Black community

The Black Student Association will hold its annual Black Gala to highlight and celebrate the accomplishments of UTA’s Black community from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the University Center’s Rio Grande Ballroom.
Attendees can enjoy music, food, dance and performances by Maverick Melodies members. The night will also see award ceremonies to celebrate the association members, said Bambo Oludimu, Special Programs coordinator for the Office of Cultural Engagement and Social Change.
This year’s theme is the Harlem Renaissance, according to the association’s Instagram page.
The event is sponsored by the Black History Month Committee, which is comprised of the Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change, UTA Libraries, the Office of Talent, Culture and Inclusion and the Center for African American Studies.
“It's important because it not only allows the student organization that's actually leading it, which is the Black Student Association, but it also allows for other Black students to also be a part of what's going on on campus,” Oludimu said.
Oludimu expects about 150 to 200 attendees, and hopes they can gain an experience they'll remember as a great celebration and will make them look forward to next year’s gala.
“People love the gala. They love being able to dress up and eat good food and just be around their community,” Oludimu said. “The feedback for the most part is people just love being able to celebrate on campus as it relates to Black History Month.”
