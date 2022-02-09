‘Black history is American history:’ UTA reflects on Black History Month

Every February, Americans celebrate Black history, highlighting the trials and triumphs that the Black community has made toward social equality.
Originally known as “Negro History Week” in 1925, Harvard-trained historian Carter G. Woodson wanted to raise awareness of African Americans’ contributions to civilization, according to the official Black History Month website. This prompted many Black and progressive organizations to endorse the cause.
The event was celebrated during a week in February that encompassed the birthdays of former President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist Frederick Douglass.
The one-week celebration was expanded to a month by former President Gerald Ford in 1976. He urged Americans to honor the neglected accomplishments of African Americans, according to the website.
“Black history is American history,” said Jason Shelton, sociology associate professor and Center for African American Studies director.
Shelton said his grandparents grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, during segregation.
They spent their lives riding segregated buses and sitting in balconies in movie theaters before leaving Alabama and moving to Cleveland.
His grandfather became the first Black president of the United Steelworkers union in Cleveland, and his grandmother became the first Black registered nurse at her hospital.
“Every movie has difficult times, and a lot of movies have a happy ending, sometimes they don’t,” Shelton said. “But the story of Black progress is at this point where we’re seeing tremendous progress.”
Jandel Crutchfield, School of Social Work assistant professor and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion director, said a common misconception surrounding Black History Month is that the event erases others’ histories.
However, the month is about celebrating the unique contributions of Black American stories, experiences and voices and recognizing the intentional historical exclusion of those contributions.
Another misconception is that the discussion only revolves around people from the 1950s and 1800s, but present-day Black Americans are making history now, she said.
“Even though it is 2022, history is still happening,” Crutchfield said.
Aida Rachid, social work junior and African American Students Social Work Alliance president, said it’s important for others to understand Black history and learn from each other so that history doesn’t repeat.
Rhyan Colbert, social work junior and African American Students Social Work Alliance vice president, celebrates the month by watching Black movies and documentaries and reading about the topics. This helps her reflect on where she is now and not take anything for granted.
Relius Johnson, Multicultural Affairs system director, coordinates Black History Month on campus.
Johnson has held several events on campus, such as the African Student Organization cook-off hosted by the African Student Organization and a book club featuring works by African Americans last year.
Other events discussed police brutality, educational history and mental health in the Black community, he said.
One event, Assertive or Angry: The Black Woman’s Burden, discussed the microaggressions Black women have been labeled with and how to fight the stereotype.
Johnson said he learned a lot of Black history through his family and school. His grandmother always made sure he knew his history.
He has a hunger for learning more about his history and culture, he said.
Crutchfield also learned her history through her family. Her mother was one of the first Black students to integrate into her high school in Louisiana.
She said Black History Month was absent from her public school years while growing up in Louisiana.
Instead, they held a brotherhood and sisterhood program during her time in school where they would highlight historical figures, and students would receive citizenship awards.
“I, like many African American people in this country, have living legends right in our families,” she said.
Shelton said he wants to see a future where more Black students graduate from college and break into more diverse careers fields.
“I just want a world where my little girls can grow up and do what they want to do in life,” he said.
