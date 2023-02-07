Black Hair-itage Panel highlights what makes Black hair special

Students and staff discussed their hair journey at the Black Hair-itage Panel on Tuesday in the Central Library, which included honest conversations, DIY hair care product making and workshops on braiding led by professional stylists.
Through February, UTA campus organizations will be celebrating Black History Month through various cultural events that support the Black community and welcoming various speakers to campus.
The Black Hair-itage Panel was intended to give attendees a platform to have difficult conversations about the stigmas and prejudices around Black hair, both professionally and in the general school environment, said UTA Librarian Milaun Murry.
“I'm hoping that students can feel more comfortable advocating for themselves when it comes to their Black hair,” Murry said. “And then also hopefully, in the case of individuals who are not from the Black community, having a better understanding of what Black hair means for the community and how our hair can kind of impact just our everyday lives and the things that we do.”
The event welcomed individuals at various stages of their hair journey. Attendants spoke openly about the struggles of Black hair, from hair care to societal expectations. One of the objectives of the panel was to learn what makes Black hair special, according to the event’s webpage.
The Office for Cultural Engagement & Social Change hosted the event with Milaun Murry. Their mission on campus is to cultivate inclusive and equitable engagements within the UTA campus community through intercultural dialogue, social justice education and building collaborative relationships through transformative learning, according to the office’s website.
Attendees started the event by highlighting why they wear their hairstyles and how they feel about them. Discussions about how to navigate life with Black hair followed.
Panelists spoke openly about ideas and stories related to prejudices and stigmas they have faced in their lives. Murry discussed how when she was in the military, Black women were expected to wear their hair in ways that weren’t natural or healthy.
Resounding agreements, clapping and laughing filled the room as attendants listened to panelists discuss how UTA could improve Black students' accessibility to hair care products after Black History Month.
There were about 24 attendants, not including the five panelists, who were signed in and were seated for the conversation. Although the event was inclusive to all students, the room was predominantly Black and brown alumni discussing their hair care journey.
Architecture freshman Kayli Nauls said she loved the event. She wishes that UTA would do more events like this that promote other people's cultures and encourage educating discussions.
“I was interested in seeing what activities they had, and more so the panel to see what other people have to say about their hair and their experiences they've been through,” Nauls said. “And I really couldn't add to the panel, personally, but I really like hearing other people's stories and experiences.”
The event also included a showcase where attendants could make their own natural hair oils in pots and pans provided by the university. A variety of hair care gifts were displayed on an entry table at the door, which included edge combs, bonnets, satin durags, headbands, etc. for people who RSVP’d and signed in.
Political science freshman Taylor Alexandria Walker said she attended because she was interested in hearing about Black heritage and liked the play on words in the event’s title. She said she felt like people should dedicate at least one month to learning about Black culture and hair.
“I thought it was honestly really great. I like the representation between Black women and Black men in there. Everyone's very understanding, very respectful and very informative as well,” Walker said.
