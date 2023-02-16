Black community leaders draw crowds to 11th annual Center for African American Studies Conference

Voices from the 11th annual Center for African American Studies Conference drew crowds to the University Center’s Bluebonnet Ballroom Thursday with speeches about supporting the resurgence of Black culture in Fort Worth.
The conference featured Jarred Howard, spokesperson for the National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth, special guest Opal Lee, Black activist and the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” Tamara Brown, UTA provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, Ruth Simmons, president of Prairie View A&M University and students from UTA's Black Student Association and NAACP chapter. The speakers discussed Black culture and institutions, including the National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth.
Howard spoke about the museum with Lee and said it would feature indoor and outdoor areas along with restaurants that offer Afro-centric cuisine for the community. It will highlight events surrounding the Emancipation Proclamation, according to a New York Times report.
He said that Forth Worth used to be the epicenter of Black culture, but many factors, such as government redlining, have since made the city a “shell of its former self.”
“I have a burning desire to create a resurgence of Black culture in the city of Fort Worth, and that was the catalyst of the [museum] that we’re working on,” Howard said.
The museum, which is designed after the Juneteenth flag, is estimated to open sometime in 2025.
“We don't have that many Black museums that represent the historical events and stories of Black folks in this country, so it'll be really exciting to see that come into fruition,” sociology senior Sabrina Deria said.
Opal Lee has been involved in Juneteenth and freedom within Texas for over 40 years. At the event, hand-in-hand with her granddaughter, Dion Sims, Lee talked about her history in the area as well and what she thinks the Juneteenth Museum means for the United States.
“I want [people] to be a unit of one, just one, to change somebody’s mind,” Lee said. “We know people who aren’t on the same page so we’ll change their mind. If people can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love, and so I want people to help make this the best country in the whole world.”
She organized a march from Fort Worth to Washington D.C. and made a petition signed by over one million people to make Juneteenth a national holiday. Currently 96 years old, she works as a chair for the board of Habitat for Humanities and oversees various Fort Worth projects to benefit the community.
“[Lee] is important because she's history,” said Erica Dancer, UTA special program coordinator. “She's part of what we're here for. My grandmother passed away three years ago and she was 99, so it excites me to see a woman in her role still going forth and explaining and talking about her history.”
Sims said it is their goal to help people understand that Juneteenth was not just a Texas thing or a Black thing, it’s a way to celebrate history.
“Juneteenth means freedom,” Lee said at the conference.
“I don't want you to get the impression it's just for Black folk or folk in Texas. I'm talking about freedom for everybody,” she said. “When we can get that over to all the people in these United States, we’ll have to turn this country around because I'm wanting us to understand that we are all brothers and sisters under the skin.”
The African American community is rooted in “Culture and Institutions,” which is this year’s CAAS theme, said center director Jason Shelton. This year’s event is special because it captures the deep history of the culture.
“[The museum] is in our backyard. That’s so special,” Shelton said.
African American history is American history, he said. While people may think it is only about Black people, he said it’s about the country at large.
“It's about what made our country who we are,” Shelton said.
Brown also spoke about her studies of mental health stigmas in the Black community.
“I hope they have a broader view of me as a provost,” she said. “Not just some invisible administrator pulling strings behind the curtain to make the show out here go well. Yes, that’s a part of what I do, but I also care about students and teaching, I also care about research. That's a passion that fuels me, too, and I hope they got to see that side of me.”
Throughout the event, the rows of chairs continued to fill, and volunteers and student attendants had to add more chairs for new guests. There were students lining the back of the walls to hear the entirety of the discussions.
“The story of America is a great story but there's some real challenges in the story of America and we can never forget that,” Shelton said. “We can never forget that for all the great things that have happened and all the progress that we’ve come, there was a place that we started.”
@AshleyHUTA and @salabit_sam
Voices from the 11th annual Center for African American Studies Conference drew crowds to the University Center’s Bluebonnet Ballroom Thursday with speeches about supporting the resurgence of Black culture in Fort Worth. (CQD: Fort Worth - Museum Panel 1 18:29-18:38 https://events.uta.edu/event/11th_annual_caas_conference_black_culture_institutions#.Y-5Y-uzMJN1)JR
The conference featured Jarred Howard, spokesperson for the National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth, special guest Opal Lee, Black activist and the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” Tamara Brown, UTA provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, Ruth Simmons, president of Prairie View A&M University and students from UTA's Black Student Association and NAACP chapter. The speakers discussed Black culture and institutions, including the National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth. (CQD https://events.uta.edu/event/11th_annual_caas_conference_black_culture_institutions#.Y-5Y-uzMJN1, Brown title)JR
Howard spoke about the museum with Lee and said it would feature indoor and outdoor areas along with restaurants that offer Afro-centric cuisine for the community. It will highlight events surrounding the Emancipation Proclamation, according to a New York Times report. (Outdoor areas - Museum Panel 1 30:20-30:50 Restaurants - Museum Panel 2 1:30-1:42 | Emancipation - https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/19/arts/design/national-juneteenth-museum-fort-worth.html])JR
He said that Forth Worth used to be the epicenter of Black culture, but many factors, such as government redlining, have since made the city a “shell of its former self.” (CQD: epicenter - Museum Panel 1 18:10-19:30 redlining 21:04-21:35)JR
“I have a burning desire to create a resurgence of Black culture in the city of Fort Worth, and that was the catalyst of the [museum] that we’re working on,” Howard said. (CQD: Museum Panel 1 18:29-18:40)JR
The museum, which is designed after the Juneteenth flag, is estimated to open sometime in 2025. (FW Press release)DS
“We don't have that many Black museums that represent the historical events and stories of Black folks in this country, so it'll be really exciting to see that come into fruition,” sociology senior Sabrina Deria said. (CQD: Attendee Interviews 4:24-4:48)JR
Opal Lee has been involved in Juneteenth and freedom within Texas for over 40 years. At the event, hand-in-hand with her granddaughter, Dion Sims, Lee talked about her history in the area as well and what she thinks the Juneteenth Museum means for the United States. (CQD: DS .26 OL .49)DS
“I want [people] to be a unit of one, just one, to change somebody’s mind,” Lee said. “We know people who aren’t on the same page so we’ll change their mind. If people can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love, and so I want people to help make this the best country in the whole world.” (CQD: OL 8.40) JR
She organized a march from Fort Worth to Washington D.C. and made a petition signed by over one million people to make Juneteenth a national holiday. Currently 96 years old, she works as a chair for the board of Habitat for Humanities and oversees various Fort Worth projects to benefit the community. (CQD:https://www.juneteenthlegacyproject.com/activist-mrs-opal-lee info about Opal Lee from her website Museum panel #2 12.06, 1 million).DS
“[Lee] is important because she's history,” said Erica Dancer, UTA special program coordinator. “She's part of what we're here for. My grandmother passed away three years ago and she was 99, so it excites me to see a woman in her role still going forth and explaining and talking about her history,” (CQD: Erica Info Attendee Interviews: 1:12-1:43 quote 0:38-0:58)JR
Sims said it is their goal to help people understand that Juneteenth was not just a Texas thing or a Black thing, it’s a way to celebrate history. (CQD: Museum Panel #2 14.56)JR
“Juneteenth means freedom,” Lee said at the conference. (CQD: Museum Panel #2 11.03)JR
“I don't want you to get the impression it's just for Black folk or folk in Texas. I'm talking about freedom for everybody,” she said. “When we can get that over to all the people in these United States, we’ll have to turn this country around because I'm wanting us to understand that we are all brothers and sisters under the skin.” (CQD: Museum Panel #2 11.05)JR
The African American community is rooted in “Culture and Institutions,” which is this year’s CAAS theme, said center director Jason Shelton. This year’s event is special because it captures the deep history of the culture. (CQD: Dr Shelton Interview 8:00-8:18, Shelton 7:55)JR
“[The Museum] is in our backyard. That’s so special,” Shelton said.(CQD:Dr Shelton Interview 9:10-9:30)JR
African American history is American history, he said. While people may think it is only about Black people, he said it’s about the country at large. (CQD: Dr Shelton Interview 9:45-9:55)JR
“It's about what made our country who we are,” Shelton said. (CQD: Dr Shelton Interview 9:456-9:58)JR
Brown also spoke about her studies of mental health stigmas in the Black community. (CQD: DR. BROWN 13.18)JR
“I hope they have a broader view of me as a provost,” she said. “Not just some invisible administrator pulling strings behind the curtain to make the show out here go well. Yes, that’s a part of what I do, but I also care about students and teaching, I also care about research. That's a passion that fuels me, too, and I hope they got to see that side of me.” (CQD: Dr. Brown 2 in slack, 2.08)JR
Throughout the event, the rows of chairs continued to fill, and volunteers and student attendants had to add more chairs for new guests. There were students lining the back of the walls to hear the entirety of the discussions. (CQD: observation)
“The story of America is a great story but there's some real challenges in the story of America and we can never forget that,” Shelton said. “We can never forget that for all the great things that have happened and all the progress that we’ve come, there was a place that we started.” (CQD: Dr Shelton Interview 10:45-10:42)JR
@AshleyHUTA and @salabit_sam
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.