Biden issues declaration of major disaster in 77 Texas counties including Tarrant, Dallas counties

Joseph R. Biden Jr. was sworn in as the 46th President of The United States on Wednesday. Biden touched on issues regarding COVID-19, racial injustice, political divisions and the recent raid of the U.S. Capitol in his speech.

 Courtesy: Gage Skidmore

President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration for Texas on Friday, initiating federal assistance to aid recovery efforts across the state.

The declaration makes assistance available to 77 Texas counties, including Tarrant and Dallas counties.

The declaration makes funds available for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners. Funds are also available to state and local governments and nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures and hazard mitigation measures.

The record-breaking extreme winter weather event that Texans experienced in the past week left nearly 3 million households without power and nearly 12 million with disrupted water services.

This has led to damaged homes, extensive emergency expenses and mounting death totals.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s initial request for a major disaster declaration included all 254 Texas counties.

Individuals and business owners in counties included in the declaration can apply for assistance online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585.

@ByDavidSilvaR

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments