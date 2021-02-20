Biden issues declaration of major disaster in 77 Texas counties including Tarrant, Dallas counties

President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration for Texas on Friday, initiating federal assistance to aid recovery efforts across the state.
The declaration makes assistance available to 77 Texas counties, including Tarrant and Dallas counties.
The declaration makes funds available for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners. Funds are also available to state and local governments and nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures and hazard mitigation measures.
The record-breaking extreme winter weather event that Texans experienced in the past week left nearly 3 million households without power and nearly 12 million with disrupted water services.
This has led to damaged homes, extensive emergency expenses and mounting death totals.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s initial request for a major disaster declaration included all 254 Texas counties.
Individuals and business owners in counties included in the declaration can apply for assistance online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585.
