The U.S. Department of Education has included a new Title IX regulation that defines sexual harassment and provides rules stipulating how universities should address sexual misconduct allegations while providing supportive measures for survivors.
The action was taken by Betsy DeVos, U.S. Secretary of Education, and the regulation will go into effect August 14 with the force of the law, according to the U.S. Department of Education website.
The regulation defines sexual harassment to include sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence and stalking as unlawful discrimination on the basis of sex, according to a U.S. Department of Education press release posted Wednesday.
It requires schools to uphold students’ rights to a written notice of allegations and an adviser, as well as the right to submit, cross-examine and challenge evidence at a live hearing, according to the press release. The regulation also requires schools to offer survivors supportive measures such as class or dorm reassignments.
“This new Title IX regulation reflects Secretary DeVos' commitment to ensuring that every survivor's claim of sexual misconduct is taken seriously and every person accused knows that guilt is not predetermined,” stated the press release.
It requires schools to select either one of two standards of evidence: preponderance of evidence — the accused convinces the fact-finder that there is a greater than 50% chance that the claim is true — or the clear and convincing standard which states that evidence must be highly probable in order to be used in a civil case.
According to the press release, whichever standard is chosen must be evenly applied to student and employee proceedings.
This differentiates the regulation from the former Dear Colleague Letter on Sexual Violence the department withdrew in 2017, which discouraged cross-examinations and stated that any due-process protections offered to the accused should not unnecessarily delay resolving charges against them.
“The [letter] denied students basic due process protections and led to cases frequently being overturned by the courts,” according to the press release.
The regulation comes less than a month after Ted Mitchell, president of the American Council on Education, urged DeVos on behalf of numerous associations to delay action on the proposal until the coronavirus pandemic passes and campuses are able to resume normal operation, citing the complexity of its implementation.
The American Council on Education is a nonprofit U.S. higher education organization, according to its website.
“We pleaded with the department to hold off issuing these regulations at a time when campuses across America are shuttered until further notice,” Mitchell said in a Wednesday statement. “Faculty, staff and students are doing their best to adjust teaching, learning and research to a new world without any personal interaction.”
Other organizations such as Know Your IX have spoken out against the new rule, citing concerns that if it goes into effect, it will protect perpetrators of sexual violence at the expense of survivors.
🚨#BREAKING: Betsy DeVos just released her new Title IX rule, and it’s bad.— Know Your IX (@knowyourIX) May 6, 2020
If this rule goes into effect, it will make schools more dangerous and could push survivors out of school entirely. We are reading the 2,000+ page rule so you don’t have to, follow along to learn more⬇️
The regulation follows years of research, careful deliberation and input from survivors, advocates, falsely accused students and school administrators, according to the press release.
“It marks the end of the false dichotomy of either protecting survivors, while ignoring due process, or protecting the accused, while disregarding sexual misconduct,” Kenneth Marcus, assistant secretary of the Office for Civil Rights stated in the press release.
