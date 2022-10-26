As the governor’s race approaches the homestretch, Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke and incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott attempt to gather support to pull ahead in the election for the state’s highest office.
O’Rourke has garnered support among young voters and recently surpassed Abbott in fundraising. But a new Texas Politics Project at UT Austin poll shows the current governor has pulled ahead among likely voters. The poll found that 54% of Texans would vote for Abbott, compared to 43% for O’Rourke.
There are multiple issues on voters’ minds, specifically gun control, immigration, abortion and the economy. Here’s a breakdown of each candidate’s stance on the topic.
Gun control
Gun control debates were reignited following a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 students and two teachers dead.
House Bill 1927, which took effect in 2021, made it legal for any person 21 or older to carry a handgun without a license if the resident isn’t prohibited by state or federal law from possessing a gun, they have not been convicted of certain specific offenses within the preceding five years or are not on certain premises.
Abbott believes in protecting the Second Amendment, according to his campaign website.
“We need to get to the bottom of what is really ailing our communities, and that is the mental health that is leading people to engage in school shooting,” he said during the Sept. 30 gubernatorial debate.
During O’Rourke’s UTA visit Sept. 28, he said he will raise the minimum age to purchase a gun to 21 and implement universal background checks and red-flag laws, which allow authorities to temporarily confiscate firearms from people who are deemed to be a danger to themselves or to others.
“We need change,” he said during the gubernatorial debate.
Immigration
O’Rourke recommends focusing on technology like sensors and surveillance towers to enforce the border, according to his website. He also supports establishing more legal methods to cross the border to deter illegal immigrants.
During the debate, O’Rourke said Texas needs to work on a guest worker program to meet community labor needs.
Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March 2021 to respond to the rise in illegal immigration, according to the Texas Indigent Defense Commission website. In May 2021, the governor issued a disaster declaration for the Department of Public Safety to use available resources to enforce all applicable federal and state laws to prevent criminal activity along the border.
Abbott said under the Biden administration, there have been more illegal immigrants. The state will continue moving migrants to different communities with a policy, written or unwritten, that discourages local law enforcement from reporting the immigration status of individuals, known as “sanctuary cities.”
Abortion
The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion in the U.S., according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Following the decision, House Bill 1280, signed by Abbott last year, took effect Aug. 25, outlawing abortions in Texas.
In the past, Abbott has not supported abortion. Following the overturn, the governor released a statement stating the Supreme Court made the right decision.
During the debate, Abbott said women can access emergency contraception, like Plan B, and the state pays for these contraceptives.
During his visit to UTA, O’Rourke condemned Texas’ recent antiabortion legislation.
“I will fight to make sure that every woman makes her own decisions about her own body, her own future and her own health care,” he said during the debate.
Economy
The state’s economy ranks as the second most important issue among voters at 14%, according to a poll from Texas Politics Project at UT Austin this month.
O’Rourke has promised to create “high-skill, high-wage unions jobs” in the energy industry, according to his website. His other priorities are reducing the cost for small businesses and lowering property taxes.
Abbott promised to cut taxes to deliver a tax relief package, according to his website. Business franchise and property tax were cut under his leadership.
In the debate, Abbott said property tax relief is central to the election, and he will never raise property taxes. He will drive down the ability of the local government to raise taxes.
Voters will decide Nov. 8 who will reside in the governor’s mansion for the next four years.
