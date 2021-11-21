A large crowd gathered Sunday at Fair Park in Dallas to watch Beto O’Rourke, former U.S. Representative and Senate candidate, make his return to politics after announcing his run for Texas governor.
O’Rourke’s visit to Dallas is one of many campaign events across Texas as he is encouraging Texans to vote for him.
Cheering supporters clad in Beto shirts filled the lot as they listened to O’Rourke criticize Gov. Greg Abbott for the February power grid failure, among other issues.
He said Abbott did not listen to Texans who wanted the state’s power grid weatherized.
“We’re gonna make sure that in an O’Rourke administration we weatherize the grid,” he said.
Kolin Kilpatrick, electrical engineering junior and rally attendee, said he believes O’Rourke has good character and appreciates his response to the February winter storm.
“Beto was using his entire network of the people that had done the text campaigns during his campaign to check on Texans and actually ended up saving lives of people who were freezing to death,” Kilpatrick said.
Several supporters of former President Donald Trump lined up at the outskirts of the event waving both American and Trump flags.
Euless resident Cherie Taylor stood in line waiting for her chance to take a picture with O’Rourke. Taylor said she supported him when he ran for Senate and thinks he would make an excellent governor.
She said she wants to see the recently passed abortion bill abolished under an O’Rourke administration. She called the law “disgraceful.”
The law bans abortions after six weeks and allows private citizens to sue anyone they suspect of aiding and abetting the procedure.
Kilpatrick said he liked O’Rourke’s comments on supporting marijuana legalization.
“I'm a veteran, so like, a lot of these cannabinoids are really good for people who have PTSD,” he said.
He approves of O’Rourke’s message of inclusion and unity, he said.
Mark Napieralski, drawing and history senior and Progressive Student Union president, said he remembers how energized many Texans were during O’Rourke’s 2018 Senate campaign and believes replicating that feeling will take a lot of work.
Napieralski said the O’Rourke campaign will have to learn from both the mistakes of the past and victories Democrats have made in the state, like President Joe Biden’s victory in Tarrant County.
He said O’Rourke needs to find a way to appeal to Independents and Republicans who don’t like Abbott. Despite his plans to vote for O’Rourke, Napieralski said he is doubtful the former Senate candidate will win.
“If the election happened today, I don't think he would have a chance,” he said.
O’Rourke acknowledged the importance of finding issues that impact young voters.
“I don’t expect them to vote if we don’t show up first and find out what is most important to them,” he said.
