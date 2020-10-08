Beta Gamma Sigma’s UTA chapter receives highest honors for third consecutive year

Beta Gamma Sigma recognized its UTA chapter with highest honors for the 2019-2020 academic year.
The honors status is the highest distinction recognized by Beta Gamma Sigma’s Chapter Honor Roll. The UTA chapter received the news Sept. 9, said chapter adviser Stephanie Rasmussen.
Beta Gamma Sigma, also known as the International Business Honor Society, is an invitation-only society for business students. It has more than 600 international chapters and 50 alumni chapters and networking groups in major metropolitan areas.
Every year, chapters around the world complete surveys recording activities they completed and submit them to the society’s global office. The society will then decide who is recognized with which honor status based on the activities completed.
Based on the annual survey Rasmussen submitted, the chapter received the honor status.
This is the third consecutive year the UTA chapter has received this honor status, she said. Recently, the chapter also received the 2020 Silver Chapter of The Year Award, the second-highest outstanding chapter award available to chapters that first received the highest honor status.
UTA’s Beta Gamma Sigma Chapter was established in 1970. This honor society only exists in schools accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.
To be accredited by the association, an institution must align with its business accreditation standards which focus on mission, strategic management, innovation, support for learners, faculty and staff, thought leadership and societal impact, according to the association’s website.
Rasmussen said she couldn’t join the honor society during her undergraduate years at Minnesota State University Moorhead because it wasn’t accredited by the association. She was inducted as a faculty member when she started working at UTA.
The chapter sends invitations to the top 10% of undergraduate students and top 20% of graduate students in their respective College of Business classes to be inducted as members, she said.
Invitations are sent out every fall and spring semester while induction ceremonies are held a month before each semester ends.
For undergraduate students, they can only be invited once they start sophomore year with at least one semester completed in the College of Business, she said.
This fall, she said there are over 400 undergraduate and graduate students who are eligible for induction. Usually only 30 to 55 students accept the invitation and decide to join though.
It costs $75 to join, but students will be reimbursed if they attend the induction ceremony which comes with dinner and a certificate of induction, said graduate student Samer Hijjazi, the marketing and public relations officer for the UTA chapter.
In his time with the chapter, Hijjazi said he’s networked with other students and connected better with faculty members even without taking their classes.
He attended the society’s 2019 annual conference in Chicago, where he met people from other U.S. chapters and international chapters from Hong Kong, Colombia and the United Arab Emirates.
“There are a lot of students that I never would’ve imagined I would’ve met,” he said. “But because of Beta Gamma Sigma, I got the chance to meet them.”
When COVID-19 began spreading in the spring semester, the induction ceremony turned into congratulation videos made by the officers and sent to inductees.
This semester, the chapter has invited business professionals to speak during their virtual monthly meetings. Meeting types vary from networking and Q&A panels to presentations.
Hijjazi said the society’s scholarship made it possible for him to pursue his master’s degree.
The society’s scholarships usually open in April and are evaluated over the summer. They are available to members through Mav ScholarShop with awards ranging from $1,000 to $8,000.
Rasmussen said the UTA chapter awarded $45,000 in scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Mireya Baharanchi, graduate student and student president of the UTA chapter, joined in fall 2018 as an undergraduate. She said this honor society enhanced her leadership skills and presented an opportunity to connect with business professionals.
After receiving the highest honors status, she said the recognition reflects the hard work of their officers, members, advisers and faculty fellows.
The goal now is to increase membership, host local volunteer activities and create a lasting impact within the UTA community, she said.
“Receiving this award allows us to push ourselves and strive,” she said. “[And] want to accomplish more things and think outside the box so we can continue to succeed.”
@Chongyang206
