Beginner’s guide to starting a student organization at UTA

With student life resuming on campus, many student organizations have also returned. Here is a breakdown of how students can turn their interests into a UTA organization.
Tamkeen Ashraf, biology senior and Period chapter president, said the former president created the organization to educate people about period health and donate period products to Metroplex homeless shelters.
Period is a global nonprofit organization, and there are chapters across the U.S. and in other countries, Ashraf said.
“There were no other officers, no members, and initially, we just did everything through social media and did what we could on campus,” Ashraf said.
The previous president started the process by completing the application through the university and Period’s website, she said.
According to the MavOrg’s website, students can explore existing organizations and find resources to help them start an organization of their own.
The university generally has about 350 student organizations, but that has declined to nearly 300 since the pandemic, said Julia Cornish, Student Organizations assistant director.
Groups can begin and exist on campus as long as they are in good standing, Cornish said.
“Our intent is that they are kind of here forever,” she said. “That’s always the goal.”
Students must attend new organization interest sessions to learn the importance and perks of creating a student organization, according to the Student Organizations website. These sessions will also provide students with a detailed overview of the registration process.
To register a new student organization, students must have 10 members, at least three executive officers, a faculty staff adviser and a constitution approved and signed by the membership, Cornish said.
The Student Organizations office guides students through the different steps, such as reviewing constitutions to make sure they meet UTA policy and providing assistance searching for faculty advisers, she said.
According to the Student Organizations Handbook, a constitution must provide the fundamental purpose, scope and structure of the student organization.
An organization can also write its constitution or bylaws in a manner that suits the needs and requirements of its organization.
Once application materials have been reviewed and approved, student leaders must complete new officer orientation and risk management training, Cornish said.
The new officer orientation is a Canvas module that breaks down the student handbook into bite-sized pieces. It explains how to register events on the MavOrgs website, limitations, privileges and financial and banking procedures.
The risk management training is required every year by student organization presidents and advisers and must be completed before registration, Cornish said. The training goes over sexual harassment, drugs and alcohol, travel, fire safety and hazing.
The Committee on Student Organizations officially approves the organization if all the requirements are met.
The committee meets once each long academic term to review organization applications, according to the handbook.
The waiting process depends on how soon an organization submits their application, Cornish said. An organization that turns in the application early will hear back sooner than an organization who turns an application in later.
Different categories exist for student organizations, according to the handbook, including academic associations, professional societies, honor societies, cultural and international organizations, recreation and sports groups, honorary and recognition groups, religious organizations, social fraternities and sororities and special interests.
Cornish said students are also allowed to create chapters from existing organizations nationwide.
Students will have to fill out an application through the university and inform the Student Organizations office that they want to create a chapter from an existing organization, she said.
Students must also submit the approval from the existing organization allowing them to create a chapter, she said.
Ashraf said the process was easier because the nonprofit wants to expand and establish more chapters.
Industrial engineering junior Steven Jacinto has been a member of the Latin American Student Organization since 2019 and is now its president.
The organization aims to serve the Latino community by improving interaction among the UTA population through educational, cultural and social events, according to the MavOrgs website.
Jacinto said the application process was difficult when he first became president, as he had to gather information from the previous year, including information for new members and officers.
But this semester, Jacinto said the process was easier since he had done it before.
An organization must renew its active status twice a year and provide the university with updated information, according to the handbook.
Cornish said the Student Organizations office is here to help, and she encourages students to consider the benefits of becoming an organization’s leader.
“I think as long as you have a group of people who have the same interest, it’s easy to create an organization,” Jacinto said.
