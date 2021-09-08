Before their lifetime: Students born after 9/11 share their perspective on the attacks

Americans who are old enough to remember the 9/11 attacks could retell the incident vividly, but for art photography freshman Neve Beasley, it’s just a historical event that gets retold every year.
Beasley, who was born after the attack, is one of many individuals who only know post-9/11 America. The constant fear of another attack, being extra cautious in public and feeling dreadful when entering an airplane are all part of the norm for her.
“I was taught to be worried, more or less like because the school [is] drilling it in your head,” she said.
Her history teachers would say “It could always happen again” when teaching about the attacks in school, she said. The same video of the plane crashing into the north tower of the World Trade Center would be played, followed by a news report from that time. Then they would observe a moment of silence.
“It’s like you’re watching a movie; every time you watch a movie, you become more numb to what’s happening in the movie,” she said. “That’s how I feel about this, about 9/11.”
Nursing sophomore Areli Huerta was born in 2001 and remembers her mother’s stories about the frantic phone calls and silent skies that day despite living close to the DFW Airport, she said.
Huerta’s mother told her the War on Terror, which replaced immigration policies, became the dominant topic in national politics after the attacks, she said. At that time, immigrants and people of color were scared to go out because they didn’t fit the image of a typical American, Caucasian and blue-eyed.
Being Mexican, her family didn’t feel the effect 9/11 had on other minority communities, but there was the fear of speaking their native tongue, she said. Her mother once heard the statement “This is America, you talk in English” from another resident who lived in the apartment complex some time after the attacks.
Psychology senior Cassidy Terrazas was born in 2003. She said she sees 9/11 as a historical event because she was too young to comprehend the emotional impact.
But she could still see the consequences of 9/11 like stricter airport security and Islamophobia, Terrazas said. The society before the attacks is so far from current reality that it’s hard to imagine a time before.
“It’s almost just like you’re not aware of anything different in life,” she said. “This is the way things have always been.”
