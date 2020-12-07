Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibition conducts virtual fall showcase, plans in-person viewing for January

The Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibition will conduct a virtual tour for the fall 2020 showcase and in-person viewing at the beginning of 2021 at the Gallery at UTA.
Installation and photographs for the virtual tour runs from Dec. 2 through Dec. 18, and the exhibition will then open to the public from Jan. 25 to Feb. 6, according to the exhibit press release.
About 51 graduating seniors will display pieces demonstrating their skills in painting, drawing, sculpture, glass, cinematic arts and visual communication design.
Gallery director Benito Huerta said the exhibition underwent changes as the campus transitioned to remote learning after the Thanksgiving break.
Huerta alongside a graduate assistant, staff members and assistant gallery director Patricia Healy will install the pieces for the 4,100 square foot gallery.
Staged drop-offs were organized to limit the amount of people in the gallery as students practiced social distancing to safely leave their work for installation, said August Jordan Davis, art and art history department chair.
“Unlike in the spring when we had to be really reactive, we were able to plan this [exhibition],” Jordan Davis said. “It’s gonna be different than usual.”
The virtual exhibition gives students the chance to share their work with family members and the UTA community without traveling, she said. In January the public will safely be able to visit the gallery.
Emily Tietz, visual communication design senior, said she has been working nonstop toward the exhibition as she pulls through her last semester despite it being stressful.
“I’ve been kept inside my apartment, just working from day to night,” Tietz said.
Choosing to stay home due to the pandemic, she said it’s been hard to find inspiration while staying inside.
Tietz said the pandemic and preparation for the exhibit has caused her to grow, and she now considers herself a modern artist with a love for geometric shapes and design.
As an important senior exhibition for her, she prepared three pieces perfectly in five hours, Tietz said.
“Heart Fire” and “Positive vs. Negative” are two of the three pieces she is showcasing at the BFA Exhibition.
Painting senior Jimi Kabela said preparation for the exhibition has made him nervous and excited at the same time as he finally sees the finish line.
Kabela will be showing two pieces at the exhibit, “Tubalu” which means horses and “Mitotu” which means stars. Both are in the language of Tshiluba, which is one of four languages native to the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
For his piece “Tubalu,” the horses symbolize the UTA mascot as the university has given him a foundation in his education, and in “Mitotu” the stars symbolize looking forward and staying motivated for the future, Kabela said.
The challenge with this year’s exhibition was deciding what options were best to safely showcase the student’s work and give families a chance to celebrate as well, Jordan Davis said.
“We kind of have two sides to the coin this time,” she said. “As opposed to just [having] that one in-person exhibition like we would normally.”
