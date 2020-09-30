Associate dean tackles diversity, racial equity and inclusion

Management professor Myrtle Bell still remembers her freshman move-in day in 1977 at the University of Notre Dame, where her roommate’s first reaction when she saw Bell was “She’s colored!” as she and her parents ran out of the room to request a new roommate.
Notre Dame rejected the request and stated that it did not support such behavior as an institution.
That was when Bell realized that organizations have a key role to play in standing up for what is morally right.
The College of Business recently appointed Bell as its associate dean for diversity, racial equity and inclusion.
In this new role, Bell and the college plan to establish a diversity, racial equity and inclusion council composed of tenure- and nontenure-track faculty, support staff and department chairs within the college.
She said the college will also establish a research and educational group made up of faculty interested in diversity, racial equity and inclusion and connect them with scholars across UTA and the world.
Bell taught her first class at UTA in 1995 as a graduate student and officially began her teaching career at UTA in 1996. She said being a professor means she has the opportunity to shape the future through her students.
For Bell, it was never a decision to advocate for diversity. Throughout her life, she has always tried to help people be treated fairly with dignity and respect everywhere she goes.
“That’s just really, sort of, who I am,” she said.
Bell recalls that as a child her mother, who was a professor, would often invite international students to their home during weekends and holidays. She learned a lot from people who came from different parts of the world.
Despite the distinctive cultures she was exposed to, she looked beyond those differences and learned to see people just as people through the common humanity that everyone shares, she said.
But Bell grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, around social norms that told her otherwise.
She recalls occasions where she had to sit in a movie theater balcony designated for Blacks. Her pediatrician office had separate sections for Black and white patients in the ’60s and ’70s, a period when segregation was still prevalent even though it was considered illegal.
Bell’s questions as a child — like why would people enslave others and why would people treat others badly because of the color of their skin — still persist today.
“We’re all the same,” she said. “We have a short period on this Earth, and we need to try to love each other and show compassion to one another.”
Being appointed into this new position, she sees it as an opportunity to continue working for change.
Bell would like to see more underrepresented minority faculty in the College of Business because students success is tied to faculty representation, she said.
When it comes to representation, Bell said it empowers students and increases their persistence when they see somebody who looks like them in front of the classroom.
Faye Cocchiara, clinical associate professor of management, was once a student and is now a friend and colleague of Bell. She first met Bell, who taught her human resource management class, during her senior year at UTA 21 years ago.
Cocchiara was “pleasantly surprised” when she first saw Bell because she had not seen a professor that looked like her until that point in her senior year.
“She is the reason why I am a professor right now,” she said.
Cocchiara was already in her 40s working for American Airlines, a good job as she described, and had a family of her own while she attended UTA to get an undergraduate degree in human resources. But she said Bell encouraged her to become a professor and pursue a master’s and later a doctorate.
“I didn’t go to school to become a professor,” Cocchiara said. “That was never in my wildest imagination, really. But she saw something in me.”
Before she met Bell, she said she never had any reason to believe that it was possible for her to become a professor. Bell was the role model for her to know that it was possible.
Apart from being a role model for students, Bell also engages with other faculty across campus.
Robert Bing, criminology and criminal justice professor, said he would not be at UTA without Bell’s words of encouragement.
“She is trustworthy, she’s honest. I consider her a confidant. She’s very principled,” Bing said. “You don’t always find that.”
Management assistant professor Alison Birch’s relationship with Bell goes beyond UTA.
Birch said she values Bell’s supportiveness and that Bell constantly pushes her to be better.
“She celebrates me in a way that I think you don’t often get in a coworker or in a colleague,” Birch said.
Bing and Birch have known Bell for about 17 years and nine years, respectively. Both said that Bell is consistent and has been committed to diversity and social justice throughout the years.
For Bell, having lived through a period of segregation and the civil rights movement and now being in a position to make change, she said she feels grateful for the progress that has been made since.
“To whom much is given, much is required,” she said. “I have a lot of work to do.”
