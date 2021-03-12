Assistant vice president of research publishes article in prestigious scientific journal

Jon Weidanz, associate vice president of research, published an article in the journal Science discussing new cancer treatment technology and the obstacles it faces before becoming a viable therapeutic treatment.
In his first publication for Science, among the world's most prestigious scientific publications, Weidanz pointed to recent breakthroughs in the field of cancer immunotherapy and proposed the use of bispecific antibodies to improve cancer treatment methods. If successful, the method Weidanz discusses could allow for an increased number of off-the-shelf cancer treatments, making life more convenient for patients.
Publishing in Science is a momentous achievement, Cancer Insight CEO George Peoples said.
Weidanz said he sees the potential impact of his proposed method giving cancer patients more choice when it comes to treatment.
“It gives cancer patients another option,” he said.
Science is highly selective in its publication process. Only the world’s foremost scientific experts are allowed to submit articles for publication, Peoples said.
James Grover, interim vice president for research and Graduate School dean, doesn’t know the exact number of articles published as a ratio of those proposed but said in an email he believes it’s less than 10%.
“Very few people ever get to publish in Science magazine, and those who do will likely only ever publish one or two articles in their entire careers,” he said.
The article references two other articles, one published in Science, the other published in a sister journal, Science Immunology. These two articles reported advances in immunological treatments for cancer that have the potential to make such treatments faster, cheaper and more accessible to patients, Grover said.
Weidanz’s article is important because it draws attention to potential directions scientists can take their research to turn these breakthroughs into treatment, Grover said.
A recognized expert, Weidanz has studied the interaction between T lymphocytes, also known asT Cells, and cancer to aid in the battle against cancer, Peoples said.
“He’s devoted his entire career to understanding that interaction and how to manipulate it to the benefit of cancer patients,” he said.
T lymphocytes are part of the immune system and develop from stem cells in the bone marrow. They help protect the body from infection and may help fight cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute.
The method Weidanz is proposing aims to be more effective by programming antibodies to use T Cells in their fight to terminate cancerous cells and tumors.
If T Cells are not regulated properly, Weidanz said, their’ “weapons of mass destruction” can damage healthy tissue.
Weidanz’s extensive knowledge of his field and his ability to recognize the potential applications of previous scientific discoveries places him in a unique position to advance cancer treatments, Peoples said.
“You can envision in the not too distant future we could see more of these types of off-the-shelf protein-based therapies being approved and then being used to fight cancer,” Weidanz said.
@Thevninr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.