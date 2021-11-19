Assault, theft and possession of controlled substance reported in this week’s crime log

This is a wrapup of crimes reported from Nov. 7 to 11.
Offensive or Provocative Physical Contact
On Nov. 11, an unaffiliated male reported being assaulted by an unidentified male during an argument, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
On Nov. 9, a female student reported being kissed by a male student without permission, McCord said.
Offensive or provocative physical contact is a class C misdemeanor assault, punishable by a fine of up to $500.
The same day, a female student reported being assaulted by another female student during an argument, McCord said.
This incident is described in the UTA crime log as consisting of offensive or provocative physical contact and assault that causes bodily injury. The latter is a class A misdemeanor punished by a fine of up to $4,000, up to a year of jail time or both.
Thefts
On Nov. 11, a student reported the theft of the catalytic converter from her car, McCord said.
Theft of property valued between $750 and $2,500 is a class A misdemeanor, and violators may face a fine of up to $4,000, up to a year of jail time or both.
A student reported the theft of her wallet on the same day, McCord said.
On Nov. 8, a student reported the theft of his bicycle.
Theft of property valued between $100 and $750 is a class B misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence less than 180 days or both.
Possession of Controlled Substance
A staff member reported Nov. 10 that a student had a vape pen possibly containing illegal drugs, McCord said. Officers made contact with the student and confiscated the pen.
The incident is under investigation.
The alleged crime is described in the crime log as possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance in penalty group 2 of the Texas Health and Safety Code.
This is a state jail felony, which is punished by a jail term of no less than 180 days and no more than two years. In addition to jail time, violators may face a fine of up to $10,000.
Criminal Trespass of a Habitation
On Nov. 9, a student reported someone gaining entry into her apartment without permission, McCord said.
Criminal trespass of a habitation is a class A misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code.
This crime is also listed in the crime log as a class B misdemeanor criminal mischief.
Threaten to Publish Intimate Visual Material
On Nov. 7, a student reported being threatened by a scammer with the release of compromising photos if he didn’t pay $500, McCord said.
Threatening to publish intimate visual material of another person is a state jail felony.
