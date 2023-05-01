Assault, criminal trespass and credit card abuse in this week's crime log

This is a crime wrap up from April 24 to April 25.
Harassment
On April 25, a female student reported that she had received harassing messages from a male student earlier in April, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email. In a separate case April 25, a male student reported that he had received harassing messages from a female student from October 2022 to February 2023.
Harassment is a class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Both cases are still active.
Credit card abuse
On April 25, a female staff member reported unauthorized attempted charges to her university procurement card, McCord said. There was no pecuniary loss.
Credit card abuse is a state jail felony and punishable by imprisonment of 180 days to two years, a fine not exceeding $10,000 or both.
The case is still active.
Theft
On April 25, a female student reported the theft of her bicycle.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 is a class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
The case is still active.
Criminal trespass
On April 25, staff member Abraham Salinas was arrested for criminal trespass and resisting arrest, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. He was transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
If the offender has not been previously convicted of trespassing higher education property, the offense is a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine not exceeding $500. If the offender has been previously convicted, the offense is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
Resisting arrest is classified as a class A misdemeanor publishable by a fine up to $4,000, up to a year in jail, or both.
The case is still active.
Assault
On April 24, officers responded to a disturbance where two unaffiliated females assaulted each other during an argument, McCord said. Neither of them wanted to assist in prosecution.
Assault is a class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
