As the COVID-19 world case count reaches 2 million, President Donald Trump stops funding to the World Health Organization

The global number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached over 134,000 and the total number of reported cases exceeded 2 million, according to data retrieved Wednesday from Johns Hopkins University.
The U.S. leads the world with over 636,000 reported cases, according to the data. The U.S. has over 28,000 deaths and over 52,000 recoveries.
President Donald Trump announced that he instructed his administration to halt funding to the World Health Organization, during a White House press briefing Tuesday.
He said a review is being done into the organization on its mismanaging and covering up of COVID-19’s spread.
The U.S. is the organization's biggest contributor with American taxpayers paying between $400 to $500 million a year to the organization, Trump said. China contributes roughly $40 million to the organization, he said.
“As the organization's leading sponsor, the United States has a duty to insist on full accountability,” he said.
Trump said the organization's costliest decision was to oppose travel restrictions to China and other nations. If other countries would have followed the U.S. lead, then more lives could have been saved, he said.
Travel bans work for the same reason that quarantines work, Trump said.
“Pandemics depend on human to human transmission, border control is fundamental to virus control,” he said.
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organization regrets Trump’s decision to halt funding at a media briefing Wednesday.
Ghebreyesus said the U.S. has been a longstanding and generous friend to the organization and he hopes it will continue to be so.
The organization is reviewing the impact of its work with any withdrawal of U.S. funding, he said. The organization will also work with its partners to fill any financial gaps it might face and to ensure work continues.
“Our commitment to public health, science and to serving all the people of the world without fear or favor remains absolute,” he said. “Our mission and mandate are to work with all nations equally without regard to size of their populations or economies.”
Ghebreyesus said COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate between rich and poor nations nor between ethnicities and ideologies and neither does the organization.
“This is a time for all of us to be united in our common struggle against a common threat, a dangerous enemy,” he said. “When we’re divided, the virus exploits the cracks between us.”
Ghebreyesus said the organization's COVID-19 performance will be reviewed by its member’s states and independent borders. He said there will be things to learn from the review.
“For now, our focus, my focus, is on stopping this virus and saving lives,” he said.
