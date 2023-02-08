As campus shut down during the winter storm, employees stepped up

Whenever a major winter storm rolls in, a group of university emergency operations leaders hunkers down. If life on campus will be affected — for commuters or for those who live here — the group needs to be ready.
All aspects of campus life — parking, navigating sidewalks and bridges, attending class and work, eating and staying warm — factor into their planning, which starts days before bad weather actually rolls in.
And once it does hit and if the campus is closed, the group will activate an even smaller team who will physically remain nearby to make sure those living here are taken care of. Some stay in a local motel for their proximity to campus and their safety.
These officials from Facilities Management, Emergency Management, UTA Police, Campus Dining, Student Affairs, University Center Operations, Apartment and Housing Life and Office of the Provost, among others, continue to work all hours to monitor the weather and make calls that affect thousands of students, staff and faculty.
“If we make the decision too late, it can have an adverse effect on public safety,” Emergency Management director Kwa heri Harris said. “But if we make it too early, then we run the risk of people not taking it serious the next time because they’re like, ‘Oh, well, you said the incident was gonna happen at this time, and it didn’t,’ so they may become complacent the next time that we give them the information.”
Last week, the group’s behind-the-scenes importance became evident as the temperatures plunged and the ice piled up.
Harris said her office began receiving information from the National Weather Service about the severity of the winter storm around Thursday the week before.
Then, she called her supervisor, John Hall, vice president for administration and economic development, on Sunday to start planning a meeting.
University Center director David Albart said by Monday, his team had arranged motel rooms and guest apartments on campus for a total of 10 staff across Dining Services, Facilities Management and the Police Department during the winter storm.
Over the years, the department has learned the necessary steps to prepare for critical weather conditions and the number of personnel required to perform such tasks, Albart said.
“Luckily, a lot of the same people are in their roles that have dealt with this for the last three years, so it’s one of those I think we all kind of know going into this time of year what to expect and what to be prepared for,” he said.
Harris said her department has three staff members responsible for working with various agencies, such as the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of Transportation. They provide information to stakeholders responsible for campus operations decisions so they can respond appropriately.
They gathered information from entities and communicated that knowledge to decision-makers. They also prepared all the meetings with campus stakeholders, but for Harris, “What we’re doing, which I hate to say, it’s not sexy, it’s not exciting.”
Harris said her department had five conference calls daily during the storm. They would check in with agencies throughout the day: 9 p.m. the night before, 3:40 a.m., 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Then, they brought all that information to a 2:30 p.m. meeting, where the decision-makers reviewed and assessed the details before announcing the opening or closing of the campus. The team of three also rotated to have a duty officer who had to respond at all hours of the day if necessary. She said she may have slept for a total of 18 hours throughout the week’s storm.
Albart said the Dining Services served around 600 students for each meal service during the freeze. Since Chartwells operates all campus dining options except for Pie Five, the company pulled the raw ingredients and the nearby staff from all those locations to handle the cafeteria.
The university reopened Chick-fil-A in the University Center on Friday, as it had thawed unused ingredients from the day before and also had more hourly associates that could come in.
During chilly weather, the thermal energy plant keeps the campus warm. Steam boilers are one of the largest heating systems, said Robb Chock, mechanical and energy operations director. The boilers produce steam that travels through underground pipes to heat about 31 buildings and serve around 3.2 million square feet on campus.
The steam boilers keep buildings like the University Center and the new School of Social Work and Smart Hospital heated between 68 and 72 degrees, Chock said. Gas and electric furnaces heat up smaller buildings and residence halls.
Chock said the thermal plant, HVAC shop and other departments held a meeting a week in advance to discuss the upcoming weather and their potential course of action.
Every event is different, which requires crews to adapt, said Jeff Johnson, maintenance operations and special projects director. He said he never thought the city would lose running water or gas service during the 2021 winter storm, but they learned from each storm and took those lessons with them to help prepare for the next one.
Johnson said they have a dedicated staff that has to “adapt very quickly to situations.” No matter if they are out at dinner or the movies, they have to be ready to go at a moment’s notice in emergency situations. Over the years, they have honed their skills and have learned to stay ahead of problems to prepare for any situation.
“We’re very proud of what we do,” he said. “We’ve never been given a challenge we couldn’t beat.”
Harris said she has dealt with other storms, but she still has concerns whenever planning for a storm due to the timing and accuracy of weather prediction.
UTA switched to mostly virtual operations at 3 p.m. Jan. 30. The university announced Feb. 2 it would resume normal operations at 8 a.m. the next day but later announced in a 5:36 a.m. MavAlert notification Feb. 3 that it was extending its remote learning and working through the end of day.
The university continued to monitor the weather throughout Thursday night into Friday and decided to return to remote operations early Friday morning as campus conditions worsened overnight, Hall said in an email.
As he was one of the members of the campus’s COVID-19 Executive Task Force, Hall said switching to virtual modality during the pandemic helped the UTA community be more flexible in this latest winter weather.
UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said his team patrolled around campus at all hours to monitor campus facilities and respond to calls for service like it usually does every day. It also provided periodic updates and used drone technology to present the administration with conditions affecting the campus, he said.
Police received a number of weather-related calls, including one of the public safety officers who slipped and fell on the ice, McCord said.
Johnson said the cleanup normally doesn’t take three to four days, so this event was a little longer than normal. But it was a lot smoother — there were no power outages, water line breaks or major damages.
Thursday night saw low temperatures that refroze the ice, but crews were prepared to be on campus to handle it the following morning. Pickard Hall and other buildings with precarious ledges prone to falling ice were blocked off throughout the week.
“We never like it to go this long because it keeps the students out of the classrooms,” he said.
While the decision-makers worked on determining whether the campus was ready to reopen, a team of groundskeepers was doing its part to prepare the sidewalks and to ensure that all aspects of the campus were ready for use.
Ground supervisor Kevin Wester was clearing the ice off the pathway along UTA Boulevard on Thursday when temperatures were hovering around freezing. He said he had stayed on campus with two other workers since Sunday in preparation for this winter freeze.
On Thursday, Wester’s was a part of a team of 13 working across campus — some started as early as 5 a.m., and the last one joined at around 9 a.m. — to scrape ice off sidewalks and areas across campus. They always began with the police station, ensuring the police could get out safely to start their day, he said.
Once the police station was ready, the team moved on to the dining halls, residence halls then the academic buildings. It planned to work until dark.
Cleanup started the Tuesday of the winter storm, and only 10 people across groundskeeping, housing and HVAC worked throughout the week, Johnson said. First, they pretreated the ground to prevent ice from hardening. Then they laid down sand to keep it from getting slippery.
“This storm was mainly just ice, so it was a little bit more challenging. Snow is a little easier to deal with,” he said.
The risk of car accidents, slipping and falling, and strain on power supplies makes ice storms one of the more challenging events to deal with, Johnson said. They needed to monitor tree limbs and power line poles because the weight of accumulated ice could topple them. With the number of students commuting to campus, the maintenance department also had to pay close attention to highway conditions.
“Our staff is aware that our goal is to try to protect the students, and that’s what we always try to do and we always will,” he said. “We continuously try to improve what we do and how we do it.”
At about 5 a.m. each day that week, Wester’s crew started salting, which would bleed through and melt the ice. Once it softened, air would go beneath the ice, which he said made blowing it a lot easier. The team also sanded the ice on roads to increase grip and prevent cars from spinning out.
So far, he’s slipped once, and one other guy did as well, but they were good, Wester said.
“We slip and fall a lot,” he laughed. “It just happened, so you just hope you don’t get hurt.”
By Thursday, the priority was to clear the sidewalks to ensure they were safe for faculty and students, he said. Once those were taken care of, the crews went back and removed any leftover ice that hadn’t melted.
While Harris said that what her team does is important, she thinks members from departments such as Facilities Management, Dining Services and Environmental Health and Safety also do so much preparation.
“They are the ones that we call ‘the boots on the ground doing the work.’ We’re the ones supporting them however we can to make sure, collectively, we’re successful in taking care of a campus community,” she said.
