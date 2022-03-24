The Art History Student Union will host the Spring Symposium, an annual opportunity for students to present research on art pieces, virtually from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday.
The event will consist of students giving 10-15 minute presentations of their research, which is tied to a yearly theme. This year’s is “Women in the Arts” for Women’s History Month, said Leah McCurdy, art history senior lecturer.
Each student’s presentation will be evaluated, and the top two will be given monetary prizes, McCurdy said. The first place winner will receive $200 and second place will receive $100.
“Essentially, this is a chance for our members and other students to get some experience showcasing their work, speaking to a public audience, and something for them to put on their resumes,” Julia Baar, Art History Student Union president, said in an email.
McCurdy said the event will also host keynote speakers, including Madeleine Fitzgerald, Amon Carter Museum of American Art adult programs manager, and Ashley Lemke, sociology and anthropology assistant professor.
@ellascott02
