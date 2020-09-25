Art and Art History Department to host Visiting Artist talks via YouTube Live starting Monday

The Art and Art History Department is hosting the Fall 2020 Visiting Artist Talks virtually on YouTube Live starting at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
This will be the first event the department is hosting virtually, and students can access it through the cinematic arts area’s YouTube page.
Francisco Moreno, UTA alumnus and Dallas/Mexico City-based artist, will kick the event off with a showcase of his installation, “Chapel,” which was recently acquired by the Dallas Museum of Art.
Appearances will be made by other artists such as Michelle Rawling on Oct. 14, Fehamu Pecou on Oct. 19 and Nov. 16, and Celene Aubry on Nov. 12. All sessions start at 12:30 p.m. on YouTube Live.
“I think students benefit from hearing stories of artists that have found success and how they got there,” said Matt Clark, assistant professor of practice and co-coordinator of the visiting artist program.
More information and links to the event are available on the department’s website.
Clark said each event will last about an hour and a half and will comprise discussions with Q&A sessions at the end.
“It’s really gonna be a great, new way of introducing our students and faculty across campus to the different kinds of things that we do,” he said.
Clark said with new limitations, the department had to refigure their visiting artist program this fall.
“What we thought was this might be an opportunity to present artists in a little different way, and so we looked at how we could produce these events and really make them dynamic and interesting,” Clark said.
He said the department collaborated with Maverick Film Productions, which helped in producing event clips and scenes for the series.
Changhee Chun, cinematic arts professor and area head, is the founder of Maverick Film Productions, Clark said. Chun has been preparing his set and making sure the students are ready to film.
“They are taking care of all the production, so this will kind of be almost like a news show in a way but for art,” Clark said.
The department has had many meetings and hours of planned work leading to the event, he said. They shot film at the Dallas Museum of Art and did a site visit before that.
“It’s been a lot of work and planning and strategizing that have gone into creating this, and now we’re just excited to kick it off and get it started,” Clark said.
He said the department started thinking of ways to redesign the program over the summer. The organizers initially wanted to use Microsoft Teams as their platform but wanted to make this opportunity available to a broader audience.
“We thought YouTube Live would be a better platform for us to present these on,” Clark said. “And then we’ll have an archive of these educational videos on culture and the arts available to anyone who might be interested in them.”
All are welcomed and encouraged to check out the event, Clark said. He thinks everyone can benefit from it.
“We’re really excited and thrilled, not only to be doing this, but to find a way to be doing this in an interesting way,” he said.
