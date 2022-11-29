Art and Art History Department to hold annual holiday glass sale

UTA’s Art and Art History Department is hosting its annual holiday glass sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Studio Arts Center. The sale will feature holiday-themed glass work created by students and faculty with items including paperweights, ornaments and sculptures.
The university will also hold a pre-sale for departments, students, faculty and staff from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 9, according to a Trailblazer email.
The sale helps the department generate a more robust program, said Justin Ginsberg, assistant professor and the Art and Art History Department assistant chair. For every piece sold, the money is split between the student creator and the glass program.
The funds that go to the glass program help rebuild and maintain the equipment, Ginsberg said. It also helps subsidize student costs so that the department can have materials on-hand for students to use.
The sale helps fund scholarships for summer workshops and the Visiting Artists program, he said.
In his role, Ginsberg has been overseeing the sale to make sure everything runs smoothly. He said the students have also been volunteering a lot of their time.
The team has been printing out the price stickers and getting a sense of how many pieces there are. People have also been training to be cashiers, Ginsberg said.
The students will also be acting as glass valets, he said. Buyers can hand what they want to a valet, and the valet will give them a tag and keep the glass in a backroom until they are ready to purchase.
In October, the department held its annual glass pumpkin sale. Ginsberg said they had created over 500 pumpkins and sold out quickly. The holiday sale typically features more pieces than the pumpkin sale, selling between 2,000 and 4,000 items of a wide variety.
