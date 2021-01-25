Arlington welcomes new police chief with community event

Arlington welcomed its new police chief, Alexander Jones, on Monday night with a community event at the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center.
City Manager Trey Yelverton started the evening with some opening remarks about Jones’ history in the Baltimore County Police Department.
Mayor Jeff Williams said Jones is one of the great experts in community policing, an issue that has been brought to his attention multiple times by the citizens of Arlington.
“We know that Chief Jones is going to be bringing new innovations to our police department,” Williams said. “But the thing I love best is that he is going to be working to continue to build trust and to build on the many successes that our police department has already had.”
Jones briefly addressed the attendees by saying he and his team cannot be satisfied with the status quo. He acknowledged that there will be times when they fall short and promised to work to change and to make it right.
Attendees could speak with Jones, Williams and Yelverton during a meet and greet portion following the speeches.
Jones said he researched Arlington during the selection process, but there is only so much he could learn about the city in the two weeks he has been here.
“I’m really excited to be here, and hopefully I can get the firsthand experience of Arlington once we get out of this pandemic, where I can really enjoy the city, and we don’t have to walk around with masks on,” Jones said.
Arlington resident Daphne Martin said she hopes Jones can bring unity to the community.
“I think we need to bridge the relationship between the police and the citizens and make both sides more comfortable interacting with one another, and from what I understand his background allows him to do just that, coming from Baltimore County,” Martin said, “So I’m excited about that.”
