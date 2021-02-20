Arlington Water Utilities offers drive-thru water filling stations to residents without water

Arlington Water Utilities opened a free drive-thru water container filling station to assist residents who are still without running water because of the recent winter weather event, according to an Arlington news release.
The filling station is located at the Water Utilities South Service Center, 1100 SW Green Oaks Blvd. It will be open Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents should enter through the parking lot from the Green Oaks entrance.
Arlington lifted its boil water notice Saturday and has restored the water system to normal pressure, but some residents and apartment tenants may still be without running water because of broken pipes related to the freezing temperatures, according to the release.
Residents should bring their own containers and stay inside their vehicles while Arlington Water Utilities employees fill them. Employees will be wearing masks and gloves to follow COVID-19 precautions, and residents should wear face masks while their containers are being filled, according to the release.
Residents without water service that do not believe frozen pipes are to blame should call the city’s Action Center at 817-275-5931.
@ColeKembel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.