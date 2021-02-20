Arlington Water Utilities offers drive-thru water filling stations to residents without water

A pile of bottled water during a distribution event Feb. 19 at Koinonia Christian Church in Arlington. Volunteers from the church handed out over 200 cases of water Friday afternoon. 

 Photo by Peyton C. North

Arlington Water Utilities opened a free drive-thru water container filling station to assist residents who are still without running water because of the recent winter weather event, according to an Arlington news release.

The filling station is located at the Water Utilities South Service Center, 1100 SW Green Oaks Blvd. It will be open Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents should enter through the parking lot from the Green Oaks entrance.

Arlington lifted its boil water notice Saturday and has restored the water system to normal pressure, but some residents and apartment tenants may still be without running water because of broken pipes related to the freezing temperatures, according to the release.

Residents should bring their own containers and stay inside their vehicles while Arlington Water Utilities employees fill them. Employees will be wearing masks and gloves to follow COVID-19 precautions, and residents should wear face masks while their containers are being filled, according to the release.

Residents without water service that do not believe frozen pipes are to blame should call the city’s Action Center at 817-275-5931.

@ColeKembel

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

