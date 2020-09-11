As flags around the Levitt Pavilion came alive with the breeze, singer LeeAnne Rogers sang the national anthem during the 9/11 Field of Honor Ceremony on Friday.
The Arlington Veterans Park Foundation held its second annual Patriot Day commemoration at Levitt Pavilion.
There were three commemorations in 2019, but they kept it to a smaller scale this year and mainly livestreamed through Facebook Live because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn hosted the ceremony.
Across town at the Arlington Veterans Park there are 911 flags displayed, with each flag honoring a hero. They may be dedicated to emergency medical workers, firefighters or people who have died, said Clete McAlister, Arlington Veterans Park Foundation president.
In addition to the 911 flags, 10 other flags are displayed, including six dedicated to military service branches, one for the prisoners of war, one for emergency medical workers, one for firefighters and one for the police department.
For McAlister, the American flag symbolizes unity. He recalled going home on the day of the attacks and seeing people in his neighborhood who did not usually fly the American flag flying it.
Anytime when the country is in stress, people want to fly the American flag, he said.
The ceremony started with the presentation of colors by the Arlington Fire Department Color Guard. Chaplain Rich Stoglin followed with an invocation prayer.
Texas Rep. Tony Tinderholt led the crowd with the Pledge of Allegiance and the Pledge to the Texas Flag.
This year the commemoration also emphasized the contribution of first responders that are on the front line fighting COVID-19.
“Job well done and thank you to each and every one of those first responders,” Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said. “We owe them a huge debt of gratitude because they are putting themselves in harm’s way each and every day.”
Robert Williams, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, is glad that there is a ceremony for 9/11. He said the country is starting to forget the unity that it once had after 9/11.
His parents were around when the Pearl Harbor attack happened, and this is the closest thing that has happened to this generation since then, he said.
“The 9/11 attack was a 21st century Pearl Harbor,” he said.
@Chongyang206
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.