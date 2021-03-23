Arlington unveils one-year RAPID autonomous vehicle pilot program

The city of Arlington launched a new on-demand autonomous vehicle service at a downtown event Tuesday morning.
The one-year Rideshare, Automation and Payment Integration Demonstration pilot program, or RAPID service, is the first in the U.S. to integrate on-demand autonomous vehicle service into an existing public transportation service, Mayor Jeff Williams said.
“We are at the beginning of a technology revolution like the world has never seen,” he said.
The program was made possible through a partnership between the city, May Mobility, UTA and Via Rideshare.
The five driverless vehicles are available to riders through the existing Via Rideshare app. Residents can access the vehicles from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for $3-5 per ride. One of the vehicles is wheelchair accessible.
The first 20,000 rides used by UTA students will be free, interim President Teik Lim said.
Nina Grooms Lee, May Mobility chief product officer, said students can take advantage of the free rides by signing into the Via app using their student information. The app will automatically credit their rides.
The service area for the program extends from Mitchell Street to parts of Division Street, and from Maverick Stadium west of Davis Drive to the Urban Union east of Mesquite Street.
Grooms Lee said while the vehicles are autonomous, they will have a safety driver present at all times to guarantee vehicle performance and ensure passengers feel comfortable.
“We encourage people to just get in the app and try it out,” she said.
Lim said UTA is working with May Mobility to gather data about the technology that could potentially be used in other projects around the world.
“With about 10,000 students normally residing on campus and living within a mile of campus, right here in the heart of downtown Arlington,” Lim said. “RAPID will be a key supplement to our existing transportation solutions.”
Additional information about the RAPID service can be found on the city’s website.
