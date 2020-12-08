Arlington Unity Council prepares for equity plan recommendations to advance city unity

The Unity Council started preparation for recommendations regarding equity changes for the City Council in its virtual meeting Tuesday.
Unity Council chairperson Jason Shelton reminded council members that their final report must include an equity plan addressing strategies to eliminate racism and discrimination while advancing city unity, he said.
After studying local data and listening to activists, community leaders and scholars, Shelton said it was time to think about what changes were needed in Arlington.
In June, the Unity Council was tasked with studying citywide equity strategies, gathering community input, creating an equity plan and reporting findings to the City Council by February 2021.
However, since its creation, members of the council have expressed concern that recommendations will not be considered.
Mayor Jeff Williams spoke to the council about those concerns at the beginning of its meeting.
“I bristled when I heard, ‘Will our City Council pay any attention to our recommendations?’” he said. “We need them; we are anxiously awaiting them.”
While he and the City Council are willing to be bold in changes, Williams stressed not making unreasonable recommendations that sacrifice public safety or stretch the budget.
Once the equity plan is made, the work of the Unity Council isn’t over, he said. Unity Council members will be key in helping the City Council develop an implementation plan after the recommendations are given.
Shelton said the Unity Council's recommendations need to be seriously vetted before they are presented to City Council.
“We need to be simple and straight-forward in the problem, and simple and straight-forward in the solution,” he said.
Recommendation examples Shelton presented included short, medium and long-term goals.
Establishing a permanent task force to directly engage local residents, community members and organizations regarding Arlington diversity was a short-term example.
Developing a pilot program qualifying local residents for free or reduced rates on VIA Rideshare was a medium-term example.
The long-term example presented was to establish anti-poverty programs in targeted neighborhoods focused on job training, community clean-up and public and private investment.
Another Unity Council subcommittee meeting is planned for early February to allow the subcommittee chairs to answer members’ questions about proposed recommendations, Shelton said.
While not as many in-depth community interviews have been complete due to minor setbacks, Shelton said he felt at least 20 to 30 interviews, paired with equity data, should suffice.
The Unity Council will hold its second community town hall Wednesday at 6 p.m.
