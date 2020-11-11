Arlington Unity Council invites Charlotte mayor to host Q&A session regarding racial equity

Arlington’s Unity Council invited its last visitor, the mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina, for a Q&A session regarding its city’s racial equity plan in a meeting Tuesday night.
Council chairperson Blake Shelton introduced Vi Lyles for a Q&A session with the council’s members because she has made efforts to address racial inequities in her own community as a city council member and mayor.
Lyles became the first Black woman to be elected mayor in Charlotte’s history in 2017, and she was elected to a second term in 2019. During her tenure she pushed for a bond that was passed by citizens in 2018 and provided $50 million in funding for affordable housing.
Since then the city of Charlotte has invested in providing affordable housing options for more than 5,000 families. Under her leadership, more than 27,000 jobs have been created while she has committed to ensuring the city provides economic opportunities for everyone.
Charlotte developed a racial equity plan after Keith Lamont Scott was shot and killed by a city police officer in 2016, Lyles said. She was mayor pro tem at the time, and she began working on a seven-point plan that aimed to build trust with the community while addressing systemic racial issues within the city.
Within seven months Charlotte City Council members presented a plan to address affordable housing, training programs for the unemployed and aimed to give the city’s Citizen Review Board additional power.
Lyles advised Unity Council members to look for areas of agreement when discussing recommendations to alleviate racial disparities. Not every person may be happy with the result, but they have to learn how to live with it because there’s always more work to be done, she said.
She suggested council members speak with Arlington City Council members to share what they are working on. She recommended the council provide tools for measuring progress in pursuing racial equity because it provides milestones for the public to see.
After the session, council members broke into separate groups to discuss Lyle’s talking points in relation to their own subcommittee discussions.
Council member Nikkie Hunter said her breakout group discussed the need for a diversity officer who can ensure the council’s recommendations will be implemented. When she was appointed to the Unity Council, she envisioned they would be discussing real issues with real people in the community, but she doesn’t feel they’ve addressed the real issue.
“The real issue is racism does exist,” she said. “It’s very strong in 2020.”
Council member Akram Abbadi said his breakout group discussed how community leaders, the older generation and younger generations would play a role in implementing any recommendations made by the Unity Council. It’s a two-sided responsibility on the city and older generation’s part in convincing the younger generation to buy into making the city more equitable, Abbadi said.
“What is it that we’re all doing collectively to continue to address this, as time moves forward?” he said.
The Unity Council is hosting its first virtual Town Hall meeting Nov. 19, which is a chance for the community to take part in the discussion, particularly on racism, Shelton said.
“This is the time to let the handcuffs come off,” he said. “This is the time to speak your mind the way you want to say it.”
The Unity Council’s next meeting is scheduled to take place Dec. 8, and Mayor Jeff Williams is expected to speak.
